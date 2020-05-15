All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1962 Port Cardiff Place
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

1962 Port Cardiff Place

1962 Port Cardiff Place · No Longer Available
Location

1962 Port Cardiff Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
media room
volleyball court
This exquisite, contemporary, luxury home was designed by Karen Butera and built by Matt White Custom Homes. Beautifully crafted with high-quality finishes, some include an Italian Modulnova lacquered kitchen with double sub-zero refrigerators and an expansive kitchen island clad with Macassar wood. Accordion doors in the family room, kitchen, and bonus space run the width of the home and open to a backyard fire pit, lounge, and outdoor dining and grilling areas. Outside also features a basketball/volleyball court, making this home an entertainer’s dream. At almost 8,000 square feet, this home offers a basement that includes an indoor-outdoor living area with a full rock wall waterfall for the guest suite—which offers a separate entrance. In addition, the basement is equipped with a glass enclosed gym, multi-purpose room, and a movie theater with stadium seating, top-quality sound system, custom leather couches, and a stage for special performances. The upper level hosts four en-suite bedrooms with high ceilings, marble showers, Swarovski studded wallpaper, and a private secret room. The master retreat features its own private deck, built-in sitting area, and a beautiful fireplace. Enjoy a steam in your master bath shower, soak in an oversized tub, and choose the perfect outfit in a custom closet with lighted closet rods. This is a fully functioning smart home that controls the drapes, custom Lutron lighting system, and concrete tiled flooring with radiant heating system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1962 Port Cardiff Place have any available units?
1962 Port Cardiff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1962 Port Cardiff Place have?
Some of 1962 Port Cardiff Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1962 Port Cardiff Place currently offering any rent specials?
1962 Port Cardiff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1962 Port Cardiff Place pet-friendly?
No, 1962 Port Cardiff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1962 Port Cardiff Place offer parking?
Yes, 1962 Port Cardiff Place offers parking.
Does 1962 Port Cardiff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1962 Port Cardiff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1962 Port Cardiff Place have a pool?
No, 1962 Port Cardiff Place does not have a pool.
Does 1962 Port Cardiff Place have accessible units?
No, 1962 Port Cardiff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1962 Port Cardiff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1962 Port Cardiff Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1962 Port Cardiff Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1962 Port Cardiff Place does not have units with air conditioning.

