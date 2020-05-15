1962 Port Cardiff Place

Amenities

This exquisite, contemporary, luxury home was designed by Karen Butera and built by Matt White Custom Homes. Beautifully crafted with high-quality finishes, some include an Italian Modulnova lacquered kitchen with double sub-zero refrigerators and an expansive kitchen island clad with Macassar wood. Accordion doors in the family room, kitchen, and bonus space run the width of the home and open to a backyard fire pit, lounge, and outdoor dining and grilling areas. Outside also features a basketball/volleyball court, making this home an entertainer’s dream. At almost 8,000 square feet, this home offers a basement that includes an indoor-outdoor living area with a full rock wall waterfall for the guest suite—which offers a separate entrance. In addition, the basement is equipped with a glass enclosed gym, multi-purpose room, and a movie theater with stadium seating, top-quality sound system, custom leather couches, and a stage for special performances. The upper level hosts four en-suite bedrooms with high ceilings, marble showers, Swarovski studded wallpaper, and a private secret room. The master retreat features its own private deck, built-in sitting area, and a beautiful fireplace. Enjoy a steam in your master bath shower, soak in an oversized tub, and choose the perfect outfit in a custom closet with lighted closet rods. This is a fully functioning smart home that controls the drapes, custom Lutron lighting system, and concrete tiled flooring with radiant heating system.