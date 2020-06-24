All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

1955 Port Provence Place

1955 Port Provence Place · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Port Provence Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Remodeled Port Street Home - This single story home is located on one of the best locations in the Harbor View's Port Streets. This spacious four bedroom, two bathroom with formal living room, open dining room and great room is perfect for entertaining and family living. The highly upgraded kitchen includes a spacious travertine island, Viking range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, full size Viking wine refrigerator, Fischer Paykal dishwasher and a built-in Miele Expresso Maker. All of this opens to a spacious great room with tall vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and media center. The Master Bedroom is private at the rear of the home and the updated bathroom has walk behind shower, double extended sink and a spa tub. One of the auxiliary bedrooms has a built in desk and computer area which could be an office or a bedroom with a great study area. Just a few hundred feet from the community pool, playground, green belts, bike trails, walking paths to Anderson Elementary School, which is designated as a Presidential Blue Ribbon School. The Port Streets is a wonderful place to call home and is very conveniently located to John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, Newport Bay and Corona Del Mar Village, local beaches and the Toll Roads and 405 Freeway. Available now!

(RLNE4797990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Port Provence Place have any available units?
1955 Port Provence Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1955 Port Provence Place have?
Some of 1955 Port Provence Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Port Provence Place currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Port Provence Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Port Provence Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 Port Provence Place is pet friendly.
Does 1955 Port Provence Place offer parking?
No, 1955 Port Provence Place does not offer parking.
Does 1955 Port Provence Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 Port Provence Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Port Provence Place have a pool?
Yes, 1955 Port Provence Place has a pool.
Does 1955 Port Provence Place have accessible units?
No, 1955 Port Provence Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Port Provence Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 Port Provence Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1955 Port Provence Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1955 Port Provence Place does not have units with air conditioning.
