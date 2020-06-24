1955 Port Provence Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Remodeled Port Street Home - This single story home is located on one of the best locations in the Harbor View's Port Streets. This spacious four bedroom, two bathroom with formal living room, open dining room and great room is perfect for entertaining and family living. The highly upgraded kitchen includes a spacious travertine island, Viking range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, full size Viking wine refrigerator, Fischer Paykal dishwasher and a built-in Miele Expresso Maker. All of this opens to a spacious great room with tall vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and media center. The Master Bedroom is private at the rear of the home and the updated bathroom has walk behind shower, double extended sink and a spa tub. One of the auxiliary bedrooms has a built in desk and computer area which could be an office or a bedroom with a great study area. Just a few hundred feet from the community pool, playground, green belts, bike trails, walking paths to Anderson Elementary School, which is designated as a Presidential Blue Ribbon School. The Port Streets is a wonderful place to call home and is very conveniently located to John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, Newport Bay and Corona Del Mar Village, local beaches and the Toll Roads and 405 Freeway. Available now!



(RLNE4797990)