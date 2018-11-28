All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1951 Port Weybridge Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1951 Port Weybridge Place
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:24 AM

1951 Port Weybridge Place

1951 Port Weybridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1951 Port Weybridge Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Exceptional 6 bedroom plus recreation room residence in one of the most popular family neighborhoods in Newport Beach. Located in the interior loop of Harbor View close to the award winning Anderson School, and within steps to pools, sport fields and picnicking areas. Just a few minutes from famous beaches, Fashion Island and well known restaurants. Beautiful peaceful back yard perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. High volume ceilings in the home give an impressive feeling of light and space. Designer French doors throughout and double hung windows. Beautiful hardwood floors. Private Master Suite is separated from the family bedrooms, featuring a stone fireplace, an oversizes jacuzzi tub and large walk-in closet. Two bedrooms are downstairs, one with a private entrance, perfect for guests or offices. working kitchen has Wolf appliances with a Wolf Steam oven for the health aficionados, Miele dishwasher and Subzero fridge. Newly installed air-conditioning will keep you comfortably cool. Canyon Bouquet stone work enhances the entrance to the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Port Weybridge Place have any available units?
1951 Port Weybridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1951 Port Weybridge Place have?
Some of 1951 Port Weybridge Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 Port Weybridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Port Weybridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Port Weybridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 1951 Port Weybridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1951 Port Weybridge Place offer parking?
No, 1951 Port Weybridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 1951 Port Weybridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 Port Weybridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Port Weybridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 1951 Port Weybridge Place has a pool.
Does 1951 Port Weybridge Place have accessible units?
No, 1951 Port Weybridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Port Weybridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1951 Port Weybridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 Port Weybridge Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1951 Port Weybridge Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College