1951 Port Weybridge Place

Exceptional 6 bedroom plus recreation room residence in one of the most popular family neighborhoods in Newport Beach. Located in the interior loop of Harbor View close to the award winning Anderson School, and within steps to pools, sport fields and picnicking areas. Just a few minutes from famous beaches, Fashion Island and well known restaurants. Beautiful peaceful back yard perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. High volume ceilings in the home give an impressive feeling of light and space. Designer French doors throughout and double hung windows. Beautiful hardwood floors. Private Master Suite is separated from the family bedrooms, featuring a stone fireplace, an oversizes jacuzzi tub and large walk-in closet. Two bedrooms are downstairs, one with a private entrance, perfect for guests or offices. working kitchen has Wolf appliances with a Wolf Steam oven for the health aficionados, Miele dishwasher and Subzero fridge. Newly installed air-conditioning will keep you comfortably cool. Canyon Bouquet stone work enhances the entrance to the property.