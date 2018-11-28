All apartments in Newport Beach
1943 Port Carney Place
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1943 Port Carney Place

No Longer Available
Location

1943 Port Carney Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Location location location! This beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath home is in one of the most prime locations within the Port Street community- just 1/2 block to the Phase 2 pool and park and walking distance to Andersen Elementary. Boasting hardwood floors, custom mouldings, built-in cabinetry throughout, and recently added central AC, the home is finished beautifully. There is a charming breakfast nook, built-in bar with wine refrigerator and a spacious kitchen with Viking and Sub Zero appliances. The home has 2 wood burning fireplaces. There is 1 full bedroom and bath on the main level and 4 bedrooms up and 2 baths up. The backyard offers a lovely spa, grassy area and patio space. Pets considered- please submit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 5000
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 Port Carney Place have any available units?
1943 Port Carney Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1943 Port Carney Place have?
Some of 1943 Port Carney Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 Port Carney Place currently offering any rent specials?
1943 Port Carney Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 Port Carney Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1943 Port Carney Place is pet friendly.
Does 1943 Port Carney Place offer parking?
No, 1943 Port Carney Place does not offer parking.
Does 1943 Port Carney Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 Port Carney Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 Port Carney Place have a pool?
Yes, 1943 Port Carney Place has a pool.
Does 1943 Port Carney Place have accessible units?
No, 1943 Port Carney Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 Port Carney Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1943 Port Carney Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1943 Port Carney Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1943 Port Carney Place has units with air conditioning.
