1943 Port Carney Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Location location location! This beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath home is in one of the most prime locations within the Port Street community- just 1/2 block to the Phase 2 pool and park and walking distance to Andersen Elementary. Boasting hardwood floors, custom mouldings, built-in cabinetry throughout, and recently added central AC, the home is finished beautifully. There is a charming breakfast nook, built-in bar with wine refrigerator and a spacious kitchen with Viking and Sub Zero appliances. The home has 2 wood burning fireplaces. There is 1 full bedroom and bath on the main level and 4 bedrooms up and 2 baths up. The backyard offers a lovely spa, grassy area and patio space. Pets considered- please submit.