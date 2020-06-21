All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

1935 Port Laurent Place

1935 Port Laurent Place · (949) 717-6015
Location

1935 Port Laurent Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled home located on a great street in the highly desirable “Port Streets” neighborhood. The interior street location is close to parks, basketball courts and the community pool. This 3 bedroom plus a loft home features open living spaces, very functional floorplan, lots of sunlight and is detailed with gorgeous travertine floors, a beautifully appointed kitchen with rich wood cabinetry, three fireplaces and much more. The bonus room with a loft and bathroom provide extra space for guests. The perfect backyard offers a covered brick patio with a large grass area, fire-pit and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Port Laurent Place have any available units?
1935 Port Laurent Place has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1935 Port Laurent Place have?
Some of 1935 Port Laurent Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Port Laurent Place currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Port Laurent Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Port Laurent Place pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Port Laurent Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1935 Port Laurent Place offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Port Laurent Place does offer parking.
Does 1935 Port Laurent Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Port Laurent Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Port Laurent Place have a pool?
Yes, 1935 Port Laurent Place has a pool.
Does 1935 Port Laurent Place have accessible units?
No, 1935 Port Laurent Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Port Laurent Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 Port Laurent Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Port Laurent Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 Port Laurent Place does not have units with air conditioning.
