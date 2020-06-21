1935 Port Laurent Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled home located on a great street in the highly desirable “Port Streets” neighborhood. The interior street location is close to parks, basketball courts and the community pool. This 3 bedroom plus a loft home features open living spaces, very functional floorplan, lots of sunlight and is detailed with gorgeous travertine floors, a beautifully appointed kitchen with rich wood cabinetry, three fireplaces and much more. The bonus room with a loft and bathroom provide extra space for guests. The perfect backyard offers a covered brick patio with a large grass area, fire-pit and spa.