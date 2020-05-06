All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM

1912 Port Cardiff Place

1912 Port Cardiff Place · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Port Cardiff Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Cape Cod home located on an oversized lot within the desirable Port Streets community. This residence boast 5 bedrooms, 5 baths plus a teen room and a den. The home features bi-fold doors opening the the resort like back yard with pool, spa, fire pit with built in seating. and BBQ island. Built by renowned builder, Spinnaker Homes, the home was finished with the finest materials and craftsmanship through out. The home is situated on a large lot with no neighbor behind, offering privacy and wonderful light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Port Cardiff Place have any available units?
1912 Port Cardiff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1912 Port Cardiff Place have?
Some of 1912 Port Cardiff Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Port Cardiff Place currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Port Cardiff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Port Cardiff Place pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Port Cardiff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1912 Port Cardiff Place offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Port Cardiff Place offers parking.
Does 1912 Port Cardiff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Port Cardiff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Port Cardiff Place have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Port Cardiff Place has a pool.
Does 1912 Port Cardiff Place have accessible units?
No, 1912 Port Cardiff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Port Cardiff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Port Cardiff Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Port Cardiff Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Port Cardiff Place does not have units with air conditioning.
