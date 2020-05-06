1912 Port Cardiff Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fire pit hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Cape Cod home located on an oversized lot within the desirable Port Streets community. This residence boast 5 bedrooms, 5 baths plus a teen room and a den. The home features bi-fold doors opening the the resort like back yard with pool, spa, fire pit with built in seating. and BBQ island. Built by renowned builder, Spinnaker Homes, the home was finished with the finest materials and craftsmanship through out. The home is situated on a large lot with no neighbor behind, offering privacy and wonderful light.