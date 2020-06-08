1906 West Oceanfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

*Fully Furnished* Available until May 31st, 2020



Located directly on the boardwalk in close proximity to shops, restaurants, and Newport pier. This is a two story home with views on the ocean and a private patio. There are 3 bedrooms - master bedroom and second bedroom have a king size bed, the back bedroom has two queen sized beds. WiFi and utilities are included in price. There is a laundry area and a garage that fits 2 vehicles.



$450 cleaning and linen fee will apply.



*Subject to availability*

