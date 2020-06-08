All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

1906 West Oceanfront

1906 West Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Location

1906 West Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
*Fully Furnished* Available until May 31st, 2020

Located directly on the boardwalk in close proximity to shops, restaurants, and Newport pier. This is a two story home with views on the ocean and a private patio. There are 3 bedrooms - master bedroom and second bedroom have a king size bed, the back bedroom has two queen sized beds. WiFi and utilities are included in price. There is a laundry area and a garage that fits 2 vehicles.

$450 cleaning and linen fee will apply.

*Subject to availability*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 West Oceanfront have any available units?
1906 West Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1906 West Oceanfront have?
Some of 1906 West Oceanfront's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 West Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
1906 West Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 West Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 1906 West Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1906 West Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 1906 West Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 1906 West Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 West Oceanfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 West Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 1906 West Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 1906 West Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 1906 West Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 West Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 West Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 West Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 West Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.

