19 Sea Island Drive

This beautiful home is located in the highly sought after Big Canyon McLain community. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this spacious condo is completely upgraded and move in ready. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, and an oversized island. Custom shiplap runs throughout the kitchen, living room, and bathrooms. Both living and dining room are open concept, with two large sliding glass doors leading out to a spacious deck which pulls in light and the coastal breeze. Upstairs is the master suite with a beautiful custom shower, walk in closet, and balcony with a peek a boo golf course view. The two other bedrooms which are also located upstairs are both bright and spacious. This is an end unit, which allows for complete privacy, no foot traffic, and no access for neighbors to see in. The community amenities include two swimming pools, spa, and tennis court. Conveniently located near Fashion Island, Back Bay, Corona Del Mar, John Wayne Airport, with quick access to the freeway, and toll roads. Feeds to award winning school district Newport Mesa. *Option to purchase fully furnished*