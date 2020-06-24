All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19 Sea Island Drive

19 Sea Island Dr · No Longer Available
Location

19 Sea Island Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful home is located in the highly sought after Big Canyon McLain community. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this spacious condo is completely upgraded and move in ready. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, and an oversized island. Custom shiplap runs throughout the kitchen, living room, and bathrooms. Both living and dining room are open concept, with two large sliding glass doors leading out to a spacious deck which pulls in light and the coastal breeze. Upstairs is the master suite with a beautiful custom shower, walk in closet, and balcony with a peek a boo golf course view. The two other bedrooms which are also located upstairs are both bright and spacious. This is an end unit, which allows for complete privacy, no foot traffic, and no access for neighbors to see in. The community amenities include two swimming pools, spa, and tennis court. Conveniently located near Fashion Island, Back Bay, Corona Del Mar, John Wayne Airport, with quick access to the freeway, and toll roads. Feeds to award winning school district Newport Mesa. *Option to purchase fully furnished*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Sea Island Drive have any available units?
19 Sea Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19 Sea Island Drive have?
Some of 19 Sea Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Sea Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19 Sea Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Sea Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19 Sea Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 19 Sea Island Drive offer parking?
No, 19 Sea Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19 Sea Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Sea Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Sea Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19 Sea Island Drive has a pool.
Does 19 Sea Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 19 Sea Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Sea Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Sea Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Sea Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Sea Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
