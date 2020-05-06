All apartments in Newport Beach
19 Lucania Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:55 AM

19 Lucania Drive

19 Lucania Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19 Lucania Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Newport Coast - Altezza - Expansive city lights views. Three bedrooms, 3 baths, one bedroom down, one full bath down, patio with in ground spa and water feature. Master bedroom offers panoramic Catalina, sunset and city lights views, private balcony, dual vanities, walk in closet, separate shower and tub. Just outside of the master bedroom is a media area and library with balcony. Wood floors, plantation shutters and custom window treatments throughout. Inside laundry, 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Lucania Drive have any available units?
19 Lucania Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19 Lucania Drive have?
Some of 19 Lucania Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Lucania Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19 Lucania Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Lucania Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19 Lucania Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 19 Lucania Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19 Lucania Drive offers parking.
Does 19 Lucania Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Lucania Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Lucania Drive have a pool?
No, 19 Lucania Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19 Lucania Drive have accessible units?
No, 19 Lucania Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Lucania Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Lucania Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Lucania Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Lucania Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
