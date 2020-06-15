19 Cambria Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

There are views and then there are VIEWS... probably the best in ALL of Corona del Mar! This single-level 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features unparalleled panoramic vistas with not a rooftop from Pelican Hill Golf Course, to Catalina Island, Newport Harbor, Fashion Island, the Back Bay, Palos Verdes & sparkling city lights! Enter the gated courtyard into your own private oasis. Open the front door and be welcomed in with straight-on ocean views that envelop your living and dining room, with access onto the large back terrace. Vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows let you revel in the spectacular views. Enjoy the welcoming family kitchen where even washing dishes won't be such a chore with that view! Find a separate family room perfect for cozy movie nights or when entertaining guests, with direct access onto the enclosed front courtyard. Down the hall is a large Master Suite those forever views and private access onto the back terrace. Three more bedrooms, including one currently being used as an office, plus a three car garage complete this lovely home. House has been freshly painted, with new tan Berber-like carpet throughout, last year. (Photos with green carpet are old). Your peaceful and private abode awaits!