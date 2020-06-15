All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 19 Cambria Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
19 Cambria Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

19 Cambria Drive

19 Cambria Drive · (949) 280-5563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19 Cambria Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Spyglass

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
There are views and then there are VIEWS... probably the best in ALL of Corona del Mar! This single-level 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features unparalleled panoramic vistas with not a rooftop from Pelican Hill Golf Course, to Catalina Island, Newport Harbor, Fashion Island, the Back Bay, Palos Verdes & sparkling city lights! Enter the gated courtyard into your own private oasis. Open the front door and be welcomed in with straight-on ocean views that envelop your living and dining room, with access onto the large back terrace. Vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows let you revel in the spectacular views. Enjoy the welcoming family kitchen where even washing dishes won't be such a chore with that view! Find a separate family room perfect for cozy movie nights or when entertaining guests, with direct access onto the enclosed front courtyard. Down the hall is a large Master Suite those forever views and private access onto the back terrace. Three more bedrooms, including one currently being used as an office, plus a three car garage complete this lovely home. House has been freshly painted, with new tan Berber-like carpet throughout, last year. (Photos with green carpet are old). Your peaceful and private abode awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Cambria Drive have any available units?
19 Cambria Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Cambria Drive have?
Some of 19 Cambria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Cambria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19 Cambria Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Cambria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19 Cambria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 19 Cambria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19 Cambria Drive does offer parking.
Does 19 Cambria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Cambria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Cambria Drive have a pool?
No, 19 Cambria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19 Cambria Drive have accessible units?
No, 19 Cambria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Cambria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Cambria Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Cambria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Cambria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19 Cambria Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity