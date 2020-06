Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Highly customized, expanded, upgraded and remodeled inner-loop 5 bed 3 1/2 bath Port Streets opportunity. You are greeted with volume, natural light, and space the moment you enter through the front door. Sitting on the greenbelt by the park and pool with one of the best locations in all of the Port Streets. Walk to all without crossing a street. Simply put, this is a rare opportunity.