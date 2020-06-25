186 Villa Point Drive

Amenities

Beautiful gated community of Villa Point condominiums, close to Balboa Island, Fashion Island and Corona del Mar. There are 2 swimming pools heated year-round, 2 hot tubs and 2 fitness centers. Picnic tables and large gas grills at each pool. This upstairs, corner unit has a large living room with balcony looking out onto a beautiful canopy of trees and greenery; spacious kitchen with serving area; adjacent dining room with large windows and lots of natural light; high ceilings in main living areas; large master bedroom with attached bath featuring updated vanity with granite counter tops, remodeled shower and walk-in closet. Stacking washer & dryer off kitchen and refrigerator are included (without warranty). 1-car detached garage nearby + additional parking space for a registered vehicle. Unfurnished. This is a non-smoking home. Small pet may be considered.