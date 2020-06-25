All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 186 Villa Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
186 Villa Point Drive
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:33 AM

186 Villa Point Drive

186 Villa Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

186 Villa Point Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Villa Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful gated community of Villa Point condominiums, close to Balboa Island, Fashion Island and Corona del Mar. There are 2 swimming pools heated year-round, 2 hot tubs and 2 fitness centers. Picnic tables and large gas grills at each pool. This upstairs, corner unit has a large living room with balcony looking out onto a beautiful canopy of trees and greenery; spacious kitchen with serving area; adjacent dining room with large windows and lots of natural light; high ceilings in main living areas; large master bedroom with attached bath featuring updated vanity with granite counter tops, remodeled shower and walk-in closet. Stacking washer & dryer off kitchen and refrigerator are included (without warranty). 1-car detached garage nearby + additional parking space for a registered vehicle. Unfurnished. This is a non-smoking home. Small pet may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Villa Point Drive have any available units?
186 Villa Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 186 Villa Point Drive have?
Some of 186 Villa Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Villa Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
186 Villa Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Villa Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 186 Villa Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 186 Villa Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 186 Villa Point Drive offers parking.
Does 186 Villa Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 186 Villa Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Villa Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 186 Villa Point Drive has a pool.
Does 186 Villa Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 186 Villa Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Villa Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 Villa Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 186 Villa Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 186 Villa Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College