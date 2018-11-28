All apartments in Newport Beach
1842 Port Westborne
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1842 Port Westborne

1842 Port Westbourne Place · No Longer Available
Location

1842 Port Westbourne Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Desirable Harbor View home inner loop location only steps to community pool and clubhouse. This home has 3 Large Bedrooms and 2 Baths, featuring an open floor plan with vaulted beam ceilings a spacious kitchen, lots of built-ins, newer dual pane windows and loads of natural light. The spacious kitchen features wood cabinets, lots of counter space, a breakfast nook and a glass sliding door to the lovely backyard. The large master bedroom has plush carpet, vaulted ceiling and a master bath with soaker tub. The professionally landscaped oversized backyard has a concrete patio and fruit trees. The front yard greets you with roses and grass. An attached 2-car garage provides plenty of storage space. Association amenities include pool, spa, club house, sport courts, tot lots, BBQ Area, parks, greenbelt and so much more! Close to Award Winning Andersen Elementary School. Minutes from award winning beaches, Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza with fine dining, shopping, entertainment, recreation opportunities and nearby access to the 55, 73 and 405 freeways. Approved plans ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 Port Westborne have any available units?
1842 Port Westborne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1842 Port Westborne have?
Some of 1842 Port Westborne's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 Port Westborne currently offering any rent specials?
1842 Port Westborne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 Port Westborne pet-friendly?
No, 1842 Port Westborne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1842 Port Westborne offer parking?
Yes, 1842 Port Westborne offers parking.
Does 1842 Port Westborne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 Port Westborne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 Port Westborne have a pool?
Yes, 1842 Port Westborne has a pool.
Does 1842 Port Westborne have accessible units?
No, 1842 Port Westborne does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 Port Westborne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 Port Westborne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1842 Port Westborne have units with air conditioning?
No, 1842 Port Westborne does not have units with air conditioning.
