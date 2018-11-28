1842 Port Westborne

Amenities

Desirable Harbor View home inner loop location only steps to community pool and clubhouse. This home has 3 Large Bedrooms and 2 Baths, featuring an open floor plan with vaulted beam ceilings a spacious kitchen, lots of built-ins, newer dual pane windows and loads of natural light. The spacious kitchen features wood cabinets, lots of counter space, a breakfast nook and a glass sliding door to the lovely backyard. The large master bedroom has plush carpet, vaulted ceiling and a master bath with soaker tub. The professionally landscaped oversized backyard has a concrete patio and fruit trees. The front yard greets you with roses and grass. An attached 2-car garage provides plenty of storage space. Association amenities include pool, spa, club house, sport courts, tot lots, BBQ Area, parks, greenbelt and so much more! Close to Award Winning Andersen Elementary School. Minutes from award winning beaches, Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza with fine dining, shopping, entertainment, recreation opportunities and nearby access to the 55, 73 and 405 freeways. Approved plans ready to go!