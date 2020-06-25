Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly

1839 Port Charles Pl. Available 05/01/19 Remarkable Single Story Home for Rent in Amazing Location - Beautiful, single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the coveted neighborhood of Newport Beach's Port Streets. This welcoming property offers a living room with fireplace, office area with built-in cabinetry and desk, and a separate spacious family room opening to the kitchen and backyard. Remodeled and spacious bathrooms have beautiful granite counter-tops. Bedrooms feature custom wood shutters and wall to wall carpeting. Kitchen has been remodeled and offers a spacious and functional floor plan with ample storage. The family room offers a charming bay window with window seat and a Dutch door leading to the over-sized and private back yard. This home is desirably located in the "inner loop" and within a few steps from the newly remodeled community pool and clubhouse.



We are generally a pet restricted property however there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long-term lease (1 year).



