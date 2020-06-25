All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1839 Port Charles Pl.

1839 Port Charles Place · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Port Charles Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
1839 Port Charles Pl. Available 05/01/19 Remarkable Single Story Home for Rent in Amazing Location - Beautiful, single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the coveted neighborhood of Newport Beach's Port Streets. This welcoming property offers a living room with fireplace, office area with built-in cabinetry and desk, and a separate spacious family room opening to the kitchen and backyard. Remodeled and spacious bathrooms have beautiful granite counter-tops. Bedrooms feature custom wood shutters and wall to wall carpeting. Kitchen has been remodeled and offers a spacious and functional floor plan with ample storage. The family room offers a charming bay window with window seat and a Dutch door leading to the over-sized and private back yard. This home is desirably located in the "inner loop" and within a few steps from the newly remodeled community pool and clubhouse.

We are generally a pet restricted property however there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long-term lease (1 year).

Viewings by appointment only, call 949.631.7777
Apply Online at www.TCGRentals.com.
BRE# 01968681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4817082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Port Charles Pl. have any available units?
1839 Port Charles Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1839 Port Charles Pl. have?
Some of 1839 Port Charles Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Port Charles Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Port Charles Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Port Charles Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Port Charles Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Port Charles Pl. offer parking?
No, 1839 Port Charles Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 1839 Port Charles Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 Port Charles Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Port Charles Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 1839 Port Charles Pl. has a pool.
Does 1839 Port Charles Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1839 Port Charles Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Port Charles Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Port Charles Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 Port Charles Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1839 Port Charles Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
