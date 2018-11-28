All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

1825 Beryl Lane

1825 Beryl Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Beryl Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on a gorgeous tree-lined street in Baycrest and situated on an oversized lot this open floor plan home provides plenty of indoor/outdoor living space. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large open dining room/living room with a gas fireplace. The new beautiful white kitchen is the heart of the home with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The walled and gated courtyard entry creates a welcoming entry and the Large windows, dutch door, and living room sliders bring in natural light to create the indoor/ outdoor living experience.
Other features include dual paned windows, two-car garage, oak hardwood floors, tile floors in the laundry room and bathrooms. The master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet looks out on the very private backyard.
Fantastic neighborhood with Blue Ribbon award-winning schools, Mariners Elementry School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Beryl Lane have any available units?
1825 Beryl Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1825 Beryl Lane have?
Some of 1825 Beryl Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Beryl Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Beryl Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Beryl Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Beryl Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1825 Beryl Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Beryl Lane offers parking.
Does 1825 Beryl Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Beryl Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Beryl Lane have a pool?
No, 1825 Beryl Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Beryl Lane have accessible units?
No, 1825 Beryl Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Beryl Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Beryl Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Beryl Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Beryl Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
