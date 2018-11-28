1825 Beryl Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Located on a gorgeous tree-lined street in Baycrest and situated on an oversized lot this open floor plan home provides plenty of indoor/outdoor living space. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large open dining room/living room with a gas fireplace. The new beautiful white kitchen is the heart of the home with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The walled and gated courtyard entry creates a welcoming entry and the Large windows, dutch door, and living room sliders bring in natural light to create the indoor/ outdoor living experience.

Other features include dual paned windows, two-car garage, oak hardwood floors, tile floors in the laundry room and bathrooms. The master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet looks out on the very private backyard.

Fantastic neighborhood with Blue Ribbon award-winning schools, Mariners Elementry School.