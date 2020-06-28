1820 Port Charles Place

Amenities

on-site laundry wine room dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub media room tennis court wine room

This magnificent custom Port Streets home offers estate-style living with 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, substantial basement level and recent remodel. Showcasing designer finishes throughout, the main floor offers a fantastic floor plan featuring an elegant chef’s kitchen with fresh white cabinetry, new quartz countertops, top-of-the-line appliances and center island opening to the large family room with beamed ceilings and fireplace. A wall of glass doors joins the beautiful interior spaces with the picturesque rear yard creating an open-air entertaining expanse. Highlighted by an outdoor fireplace and kitchen, the al fresco accommodations are enhanced by a tranquil water feature and mature landscaping creating privacy to enjoy the outdoors. A dining room, main floor bedroom and powder room complete the main level. An incredible basement impresses with theater, game room with full size wet bar and wine room, home office, powder bath and en-suite bedroom. A sumptuous master suite beckons on the upper level with fireplace and views of the luxurious grounds below. Here, a spa-inspired master bath features a spa tub, steam shower with rain shower head, dual vanities, and beverage refrigerator. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry room complete the second floor. This flawless home with freshly painted exterior is in close-proximity to the neighborhood pool, tot lot, sports fields and tennis courts, plus top ranked Andersen Elementary making it a perfect home to enjoy for any family.