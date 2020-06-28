All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1820 Port Charles Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1820 Port Charles Place
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

1820 Port Charles Place

1820 Port Charles Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1820 Port Charles Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
wine room
This magnificent custom Port Streets home offers estate-style living with 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, substantial basement level and recent remodel. Showcasing designer finishes throughout, the main floor offers a fantastic floor plan featuring an elegant chef’s kitchen with fresh white cabinetry, new quartz countertops, top-of-the-line appliances and center island opening to the large family room with beamed ceilings and fireplace. A wall of glass doors joins the beautiful interior spaces with the picturesque rear yard creating an open-air entertaining expanse. Highlighted by an outdoor fireplace and kitchen, the al fresco accommodations are enhanced by a tranquil water feature and mature landscaping creating privacy to enjoy the outdoors. A dining room, main floor bedroom and powder room complete the main level. An incredible basement impresses with theater, game room with full size wet bar and wine room, home office, powder bath and en-suite bedroom. A sumptuous master suite beckons on the upper level with fireplace and views of the luxurious grounds below. Here, a spa-inspired master bath features a spa tub, steam shower with rain shower head, dual vanities, and beverage refrigerator. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry room complete the second floor. This flawless home with freshly painted exterior is in close-proximity to the neighborhood pool, tot lot, sports fields and tennis courts, plus top ranked Andersen Elementary making it a perfect home to enjoy for any family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Port Charles Place have any available units?
1820 Port Charles Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1820 Port Charles Place have?
Some of 1820 Port Charles Place's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Port Charles Place currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Port Charles Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Port Charles Place pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Port Charles Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1820 Port Charles Place offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Port Charles Place offers parking.
Does 1820 Port Charles Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Port Charles Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Port Charles Place have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Port Charles Place has a pool.
Does 1820 Port Charles Place have accessible units?
No, 1820 Port Charles Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Port Charles Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Port Charles Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Port Charles Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Port Charles Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College