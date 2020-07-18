All apartments in Newport Beach
1801 Sabrina Terrace

1801 Sabrina Te · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Sabrina Te, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Irvine Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
Located on a substantial corner lot, this beautiful home offers panoramic ocean, Catalina, Newport Harbor, city light and sunset views. The spacious residence has four bedrooms, including an in-law suite with a private entrance and a master suite with a walk-in closet, spa-like bath and sit down views. The kitchen has all the necessary amenities, including dual sinks, a built-in refrigerator and a large center island. A relaxing pool, outdoor fire pit, built-in bar top / dining area all provide the ideal location to relax and unwind. Conveniently located near shopping and fine dining at Fashion Island, Corona del Mar and Balboa Island, this property is within close proximity to world class beaches, surfing, sailing and everything the Newport Beach lifestyle affords.. To schedule a showing, please contact Mesha at 949.400.4517.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Sabrina Terrace have any available units?
1801 Sabrina Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1801 Sabrina Terrace have?
Some of 1801 Sabrina Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Sabrina Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Sabrina Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Sabrina Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Sabrina Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1801 Sabrina Terrace offer parking?
No, 1801 Sabrina Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Sabrina Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Sabrina Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Sabrina Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Sabrina Terrace has a pool.
Does 1801 Sabrina Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1801 Sabrina Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Sabrina Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Sabrina Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Sabrina Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Sabrina Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
