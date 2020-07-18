1801 Sabrina Terrace

Amenities

Located on a substantial corner lot, this beautiful home offers panoramic ocean, Catalina, Newport Harbor, city light and sunset views. The spacious residence has four bedrooms, including an in-law suite with a private entrance and a master suite with a walk-in closet, spa-like bath and sit down views. The kitchen has all the necessary amenities, including dual sinks, a built-in refrigerator and a large center island. A relaxing pool, outdoor fire pit, built-in bar top / dining area all provide the ideal location to relax and unwind. Conveniently located near shopping and fine dining at Fashion Island, Corona del Mar and Balboa Island, this property is within close proximity to world class beaches, surfing, sailing and everything the Newport Beach lifestyle affords.. To schedule a showing, please contact Mesha at 949.400.4517.