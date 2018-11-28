18 Via Rubino

Amenities

Beautiful Newport Coast home with panoramic ocean and city views located in the exclusive and luxurious guard gated community of Perazul in Ocean Heights. Entering the home you'll walk through the entry gate into the first of three courtyards with koi pond and manicured landscape. Upon entering the home you'll walk into a formal living room and dining room with high ceilings and immense natural light. The updated kitchen has stainless steel Viking appliances and large center island as well as a secondary dining area. Both the family room and secondary dining area open to the rear yard designed perfectly for indoor/outdoor entertaining with its in-ground spa, fire pit, and covered patio with two outdoor TVs, bar, refrigerator, space for outdoor dining, and a 180 degree panoramic view of the coastline, Catalina, and city lights. On the main level you'll also find a bedroom with an en-suite bath, an additional powder room for guests, and two more courtyards giving almost every room access to the outside. Upstairs you will find the three remaining bedrooms which include the master suite complete with fireplace, master bath with dual sinks separated by a soaking tub, a vanity area, walk-in shower, two walk-in closets, retreat area, and panoramic views off its deck. Completing the second floor are the two remaining bedrooms with en suite baths and ocean view, study/loft area, and laundry room. Additional features of this spectacular home include an alarm system, whole house vacuum system, soft water system, exterior heaters, whole house media center with built-in speakers, 3-car garage with 220V car charger, and access to the community clubhouse, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and tennis courts. Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner pays for gardener and spa/water feature maintenance.