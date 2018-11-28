All apartments in Newport Beach
18 Via Rubino

18 Via Rubino · No Longer Available
Location

18 Via Rubino, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ocean Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
**Virtual Tours Available!**

Beautiful Newport Coast home with panoramic ocean and city views located in the exclusive and luxurious guard gated community of Perazul in Ocean Heights. Entering the home you'll walk through the entry gate into the first of three courtyards with koi pond and manicured landscape. Upon entering the home you'll walk into a formal living room and dining room with high ceilings and immense natural light. The updated kitchen has stainless steel Viking appliances and large center island as well as a secondary dining area. Both the family room and secondary dining area open to the rear yard designed perfectly for indoor/outdoor entertaining with its in-ground spa, fire pit, and covered patio with two outdoor TVs, bar, refrigerator, space for outdoor dining, and a 180 degree panoramic view of the coastline, Catalina, and city lights. On the main level you'll also find a bedroom with an en-suite bath, an additional powder room for guests, and two more courtyards giving almost every room access to the outside. Upstairs you will find the three remaining bedrooms which include the master suite complete with fireplace, master bath with dual sinks separated by a soaking tub, a vanity area, walk-in shower, two walk-in closets, retreat area, and panoramic views off its deck. Completing the second floor are the two remaining bedrooms with en suite baths and ocean view, study/loft area, and laundry room. Additional features of this spectacular home include an alarm system, whole house vacuum system, soft water system, exterior heaters, whole house media center with built-in speakers, 3-car garage with 220V car charger, and access to the community clubhouse, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and tennis courts. Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner pays for gardener and spa/water feature maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Via Rubino have any available units?
18 Via Rubino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18 Via Rubino have?
Some of 18 Via Rubino's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Via Rubino currently offering any rent specials?
18 Via Rubino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Via Rubino pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Via Rubino is pet friendly.
Does 18 Via Rubino offer parking?
Yes, 18 Via Rubino offers parking.
Does 18 Via Rubino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Via Rubino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Via Rubino have a pool?
Yes, 18 Via Rubino has a pool.
Does 18 Via Rubino have accessible units?
No, 18 Via Rubino does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Via Rubino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Via Rubino has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Via Rubino have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Via Rubino has units with air conditioning.

