18 Chaminade

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse game room playground tennis court

Here's your opportunity to live inside the prestigious and highly sought after gated community of St. Michel! This charming abode sits on a large lot with a spacious backyard that's ideally designed for all those that love to entertain. Some highlights of this lovely home include 4 spacious bedrooms and a large bonus room that can be used as another bedroom, game room or office; has built-in cabinets too! There's travertine flooring and designer carpet throughout, granite counter tops, wine cooler, surround sound, recessed lighting and crown molding...just to name a few! Vaulted ceilings and large windows bring in plenty of natural light throughout the entire home. St. Michel is conveniently located within close distance to Newport Ridge Community Park that offers sport courts, playgrounds and tennis courts. Newport Coast Community Center is also nestled nearby...and provides plenty of amazing recreational and educational programs for all those that are interested. This home is also centrally located to all of the best schools, shopping and beaches!