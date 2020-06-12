All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 18 Chaminade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
18 Chaminade
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:31 AM

18 Chaminade

18 Chaminade · (949) 484-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18 Chaminade, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
playground
tennis court
Here's your opportunity to live inside the prestigious and highly sought after gated community of St. Michel! This charming abode sits on a large lot with a spacious backyard that's ideally designed for all those that love to entertain. Some highlights of this lovely home include 4 spacious bedrooms and a large bonus room that can be used as another bedroom, game room or office; has built-in cabinets too! There's travertine flooring and designer carpet throughout, granite counter tops, wine cooler, surround sound, recessed lighting and crown molding...just to name a few! Vaulted ceilings and large windows bring in plenty of natural light throughout the entire home. St. Michel is conveniently located within close distance to Newport Ridge Community Park that offers sport courts, playgrounds and tennis courts. Newport Coast Community Center is also nestled nearby...and provides plenty of amazing recreational and educational programs for all those that are interested. This home is also centrally located to all of the best schools, shopping and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Chaminade have any available units?
18 Chaminade has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Chaminade have?
Some of 18 Chaminade's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Chaminade currently offering any rent specials?
18 Chaminade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Chaminade pet-friendly?
No, 18 Chaminade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 18 Chaminade offer parking?
No, 18 Chaminade does not offer parking.
Does 18 Chaminade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Chaminade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Chaminade have a pool?
No, 18 Chaminade does not have a pool.
Does 18 Chaminade have accessible units?
No, 18 Chaminade does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Chaminade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Chaminade has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Chaminade have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Chaminade does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18 Chaminade?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity