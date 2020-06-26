Amenities

Welcome to 1736 Irvine Avenue in Newport Beach! Centrally located between the back bay trails and Dover Shores, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is masterfully upgraded throughout and move-in ready! As you enter the double front doors, you are greeted with an open floor plan featuring numerous windows that allow for plenty of natural light. The kitchen is brightly designed and perfect for entertaining. The white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and top of the line stainless steel appliances compliment the airy open feel. Just off the kitchen and dining room, the living room features a fireplace and is wired for your entertainment needs. The hallway and master bathrooms are beautifully upgraded with modern amenities and tastefully designed with custom tile and vanities. The relaxing and private backyard features a patio and large swimming pool perfect for exercise or hosting family and friends. With fabulous shopping, many award winning restaurants, beaches and freeway access, this home is a must see!