1736 Irvine Avenue

1736 Irvine Avenue
Location

1736 Irvine Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Welcome to 1736 Irvine Avenue in Newport Beach! Centrally located between the back bay trails and Dover Shores, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is masterfully upgraded throughout and move-in ready! As you enter the double front doors, you are greeted with an open floor plan featuring numerous windows that allow for plenty of natural light. The kitchen is brightly designed and perfect for entertaining. The white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and top of the line stainless steel appliances compliment the airy open feel. Just off the kitchen and dining room, the living room features a fireplace and is wired for your entertainment needs. The hallway and master bathrooms are beautifully upgraded with modern amenities and tastefully designed with custom tile and vanities. The relaxing and private backyard features a patio and large swimming pool perfect for exercise or hosting family and friends. With fabulous shopping, many award winning restaurants, beaches and freeway access, this home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Irvine Avenue have any available units?
1736 Irvine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1736 Irvine Avenue have?
Some of 1736 Irvine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Irvine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Irvine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Irvine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1736 Irvine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1736 Irvine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1736 Irvine Avenue offers parking.
Does 1736 Irvine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 Irvine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Irvine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1736 Irvine Avenue has a pool.
Does 1736 Irvine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1736 Irvine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Irvine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 Irvine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 Irvine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 Irvine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
