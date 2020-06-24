1717 Port Manleigh Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This two-story house is located in the prestigious “Port Streets” community. It supplies voluminous space and natural radiance throughout. The unique floorplan provides two main-floor bedrooms, plus den, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, and oversized kitchen with sprawling counter space, office nook, copious cabinetry, and serving pass through bar to the entertaining patio. The upper level has two additional bedrooms separated by a long hall with hidden storage. The backyard, lined with tall privacy trees, has grass area, stone patio and tranquil hardscape and water feature. Live the Newport Beach Lifestyle with proximity to the community pool, clubhouse, park and renown schools. We offer appliances for you. Moreover, it only takes around 10 minutes to get to Fashion Island shopping center, UCI, Hoag Memorial Hospital, and John Wayne airport. The lease term is flexible, and it is available from Feb 11, 2019. The rent doesn't include the utilities and it is unfurnished.