Newport Beach, CA
1717 Port Manleigh Circle
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:26 PM

1717 Port Manleigh Circle

1717 Port Manleigh Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Port Manleigh Circle, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This two-story house is located in the prestigious “Port Streets” community. It supplies voluminous space and natural radiance throughout. The unique floorplan provides two main-floor bedrooms, plus den, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, and oversized kitchen with sprawling counter space, office nook, copious cabinetry, and serving pass through bar to the entertaining patio. The upper level has two additional bedrooms separated by a long hall with hidden storage. The backyard, lined with tall privacy trees, has grass area, stone patio and tranquil hardscape and water feature. Live the Newport Beach Lifestyle with proximity to the community pool, clubhouse, park and renown schools. We offer appliances for you. Moreover, it only takes around 10 minutes to get to Fashion Island shopping center, UCI, Hoag Memorial Hospital, and John Wayne airport. The lease term is flexible, and it is available from Feb 11, 2019. The rent doesn't include the utilities and it is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Port Manleigh Circle have any available units?
1717 Port Manleigh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1717 Port Manleigh Circle have?
Some of 1717 Port Manleigh Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Port Manleigh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Port Manleigh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Port Manleigh Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Port Manleigh Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1717 Port Manleigh Circle offer parking?
No, 1717 Port Manleigh Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Port Manleigh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Port Manleigh Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Port Manleigh Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Port Manleigh Circle has a pool.
Does 1717 Port Manleigh Circle have accessible units?
No, 1717 Port Manleigh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Port Manleigh Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Port Manleigh Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Port Manleigh Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Port Manleigh Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
