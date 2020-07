Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Just a few steps to the bay, located on the highly sought after Balboa Peninsula Point this charming cottage located in this quiet community is the perfect beach house. Featuring a large lower living area and an enclosed front and side patio. Freshly painted throughout this light and bright 3 bedroom 3 bath home. New kitchen appliances appliances make this charming cottage move in ready.