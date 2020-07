Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace ice maker furnished range

Beautiful lease in much desired Cassis community of Newport Coast. Lovely canyon, city lights and ocean views. Chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, island bar and opens onto a large family room. Large main floor master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. Additional guest bedroom on main level. Upstairs 2 additional bedrooms each with their own bathroom separated by a large bonus room. Can be leased partially furnished. Outdoor patio with fireplace.