1632 Galaxy Drive

Overlooking the ever-changing beauty of Newport Beach’s Back Bay Preserve, this stunning single level estate has arguably one of the most expansive unobstructed panoramic views Dover Shores has to offer. Designed by acclaimed architect Fleetwood Joiner the floorplan was thoughtfully created to capture the optimal breathtaking views of Back Bay, Fashion Island, city lights and Saddleback Mountains. As you enter the private gated residence, a new Pebble Tec Saltwater pool with cascading waterfall sets the resort-like ambiance that awaits. The open floor plan boasts light and bright modern lux living highlighting the awe-inspiring views with vaulted ceilings, spacious formal living and family room that opens to the gourmet kitchen. The main living areas feature the best of indoor-outdoor coastal living with access to the expansive rear yard perfect for entertaining while taking in the sunset. The private master retreat with views features a spa-inspired bath with oversized soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Additional features include two additional spacious bedrooms, access to Dover shores private beaches, shopping, and restaurants. This residence offers the best of Newport living combining the best of views, location, and privacy.