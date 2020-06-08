All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1632 Galaxy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1632 Galaxy Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:17 AM

1632 Galaxy Drive

1632 Galaxy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1632 Galaxy Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Dover Shores

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Overlooking the ever-changing beauty of Newport Beach’s Back Bay Preserve, this stunning single level estate has arguably one of the most expansive unobstructed panoramic views Dover Shores has to offer. Designed by acclaimed architect Fleetwood Joiner the floorplan was thoughtfully created to capture the optimal breathtaking views of Back Bay, Fashion Island, city lights and Saddleback Mountains. As you enter the private gated residence, a new Pebble Tec Saltwater pool with cascading waterfall sets the resort-like ambiance that awaits. The open floor plan boasts light and bright modern lux living highlighting the awe-inspiring views with vaulted ceilings, spacious formal living and family room that opens to the gourmet kitchen. The main living areas feature the best of indoor-outdoor coastal living with access to the expansive rear yard perfect for entertaining while taking in the sunset. The private master retreat with views features a spa-inspired bath with oversized soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Additional features include two additional spacious bedrooms, access to Dover shores private beaches, shopping, and restaurants. This residence offers the best of Newport living combining the best of views, location, and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Galaxy Drive have any available units?
1632 Galaxy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1632 Galaxy Drive have?
Some of 1632 Galaxy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Galaxy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Galaxy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Galaxy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1632 Galaxy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1632 Galaxy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Galaxy Drive offers parking.
Does 1632 Galaxy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Galaxy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Galaxy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1632 Galaxy Drive has a pool.
Does 1632 Galaxy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1632 Galaxy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Galaxy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 Galaxy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Galaxy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Galaxy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College