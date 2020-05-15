1620 Warwick Lane

Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Peaceful seaside living awaits at this remarkable Dover Shores ranch style residence. The 3 bedroom 2 bathroom floor plan allows for easy beach living or elegant entertaining with an open great room kitchen/living area, a beautiful kitchen with a large island. A large sun room opens to the beautifully maintained private backyard complete with a solar powered pool. Crisp white walls, a clean and bright color palette, and open living areas serve as the perfect canvas for practical, effortless everyday living. This ideal location offers a short walk to Mariners park and a quick drive to shopping, the beach, and the fantastic dining found up and down the coast of Newport Beach.