Newport Beach, CA
1620 Warwick Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:50 PM

1620 Warwick Lane

1620 Warwick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Warwick Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Peaceful seaside living awaits at this remarkable Dover Shores ranch style residence. The 3 bedroom 2 bathroom floor plan allows for easy beach living or elegant entertaining with an open great room kitchen/living area, a beautiful kitchen with a large island. A large sun room opens to the beautifully maintained private backyard complete with a solar powered pool. Crisp white walls, a clean and bright color palette, and open living areas serve as the perfect canvas for practical, effortless everyday living. This ideal location offers a short walk to Mariners park and a quick drive to shopping, the beach, and the fantastic dining found up and down the coast of Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Warwick Lane have any available units?
1620 Warwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1620 Warwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Warwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Warwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Warwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1620 Warwick Lane offer parking?
No, 1620 Warwick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Warwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Warwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Warwick Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Warwick Lane has a pool.
Does 1620 Warwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 1620 Warwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Warwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Warwick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Warwick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Warwick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

