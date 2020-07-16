All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

1600 E Balboa Boulevard

1600 East Balboa Boulevard · (714) 608-1777
Location

1600 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3029 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exceptional opportunity to live on Balboa's Peninsula Point in Newport Beach. Rare corner lot location just one house from the Bay offers spectacular views of water and beach from both levels. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing, this desirable floorplan includes formal living room with fireplace, dining room, and family room with fireplace, built-ins and wine fridge. Light and bright kitchen has breakfast bar, newer stainless steel appliances, and eating area with French doors that lead to inviting patio area. Upstairs features a master suite with French doors to private balcony with view of the Bay and walk-in closet, a second master suite with full bath, 2 secondary bedrooms, a jack and jill bathroom, and balcony with a view of the Bay. Other amenities include separate laundry room, wood floors, vaulted beam ceilings, new air conditioning, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors, skylights, great storage, two car attached garage with direct access to house and newly painted exterior and interior. Ideal for full-time home or a beach getaway. Experience coastal living at its finest - swimming, surfing, boating, paddle boarding, biking, and a short walk to beautiful beaches, the Wedge, Ferry, Fun Zone, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1600 E Balboa Boulevard has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 E Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1600 E Balboa Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1600 E Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1600 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1600 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1600 E Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1600 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1600 E Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1600 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1600 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 E Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1600 E Balboa Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
