1600 E Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity to live on Balboa's Peninsula Point in Newport Beach. Rare corner lot location just one house from the Bay offers spectacular views of water and beach from both levels. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing, this desirable floorplan includes formal living room with fireplace, dining room, and family room with fireplace, built-ins and wine fridge. Light and bright kitchen has breakfast bar, newer stainless steel appliances, and eating area with French doors that lead to inviting patio area. Upstairs features a master suite with French doors to private balcony with view of the Bay and walk-in closet, a second master suite with full bath, 2 secondary bedrooms, a jack and jill bathroom, and balcony with a view of the Bay. Other amenities include separate laundry room, wood floors, vaulted beam ceilings, new air conditioning, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors, skylights, great storage, two car attached garage with direct access to house and newly painted exterior and interior. Ideal for full-time home or a beach getaway. Experience coastal living at its finest - swimming, surfing, boating, paddle boarding, biking, and a short walk to beautiful beaches, the Wedge, Ferry, Fun Zone, shopping and restaurants.