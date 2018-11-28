All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 16 Tribute Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
16 Tribute Court
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

16 Tribute Court

16 Tribute Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16 Tribute Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and quiet 4 bedrooms 3 bath home with tons of upgrades. A spacious, bright and light living room with a beautiful fireplace, gorgeous tiled floors with an open floor plan leading to a large balcony with peek-A-Boo view. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with light hard wood cabinets, and granite counters. Upgraded bath rooms. Large master bedrooms with vaulted high ceilings. Easy direct access to a 2 car garage. Great association with tennis courts and pool. Great quiet location only minutes to the Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Tribute Court have any available units?
16 Tribute Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16 Tribute Court have?
Some of 16 Tribute Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Tribute Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Tribute Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Tribute Court pet-friendly?
No, 16 Tribute Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 16 Tribute Court offer parking?
Yes, 16 Tribute Court offers parking.
Does 16 Tribute Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Tribute Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Tribute Court have a pool?
Yes, 16 Tribute Court has a pool.
Does 16 Tribute Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Tribute Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Tribute Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Tribute Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Tribute Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Tribute Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College