16 Tribute Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Beautiful and quiet 4 bedrooms 3 bath home with tons of upgrades. A spacious, bright and light living room with a beautiful fireplace, gorgeous tiled floors with an open floor plan leading to a large balcony with peek-A-Boo view. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with light hard wood cabinets, and granite counters. Upgraded bath rooms. Large master bedrooms with vaulted high ceilings. Easy direct access to a 2 car garage. Great association with tennis courts and pool. Great quiet location only minutes to the Beach!