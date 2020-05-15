16 Sea Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fire pit hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

This Pelican Hill residence welcomes you with sweeping views of the Pacific and the Pelican Hill Golf Course and Resort. With the timeless ambiance evocative of an estate in Santa Barbara’s Montecito district, the home’s warmly inviting spaces are clad in beautiful, neutral tones and finishes and abundant natural light. Designed for effortless indoor/outdoor entertaining, the generously scaled rooms open to numerous loggias and terraces, the grounds, and the spectacular views. The estate encompasses six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including an optional on grade secondary master and detached guest casita. A lovely master suite spans the entire upper level with an expansive ocean and golf view terrace, indulgent his and hers bathrooms and dressing room, and adjoining office or nursery. The rear grounds feature a sparkling saltwater pool and spa, a fire pit, spacious heated loggia, and a shaded pergola dining room with media, heaters and barbecue. Other noteworthy highlights include a true chef’s kitchen, wine cellar with wine dining + tasting room, separate staff quarters, private motor court and garaging for four cars.