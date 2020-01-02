1527 Cumberland Lane

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Yes, a nice and clean Dover Shores area/Westcliff home reasonably priced does exist! Come take a look at this recently remodeled mid-century 3 bedroom/2 bath home and see for yourself. Excellent natural light throughout the house including the master suite, living room, family room, kitchen and dining area. Large front courtyard and private rear yard are perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Extra features include gated side yard perfect for boat and trailer and indoor laundry area. Contact Scott Singer for additional information (949)294-8484.