1527 Cumberland Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1527 Cumberland Lane

1527 Cumberland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Cumberland Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Yes, a nice and clean Dover Shores area/Westcliff home reasonably priced does exist! Come take a look at this recently remodeled mid-century 3 bedroom/2 bath home and see for yourself. Excellent natural light throughout the house including the master suite, living room, family room, kitchen and dining area. Large front courtyard and private rear yard are perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Extra features include gated side yard perfect for boat and trailer and indoor laundry area. Contact Scott Singer for additional information (949)294-8484.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Cumberland Lane have any available units?
1527 Cumberland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1527 Cumberland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Cumberland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Cumberland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Cumberland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1527 Cumberland Lane offer parking?
No, 1527 Cumberland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1527 Cumberland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Cumberland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Cumberland Lane have a pool?
No, 1527 Cumberland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Cumberland Lane have accessible units?
No, 1527 Cumberland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Cumberland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Cumberland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Cumberland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 Cumberland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
