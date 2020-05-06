1518 Abalone Place

Amenities

WELCOME HOME...not just to this bright, luxurious and spacious unit that is completely turn key and has been meticulously maintained, but to prestigious Little Balboa Island. This premium corner Duplex home is less than 50 steps and only one house away from the bay! This one bedroom unit has everything to offer - large dining and living room area with an inviting and cozy fireplace, master ensuite with walk-in closet, washer-dryer combo unit, ample storage space, Air Conditioning, Tuff shed storage, two patio areas, and one parking space. There is an option to use a part of the patio area as an additional parking space. Enjoy the bay, soak up the sun and ocean breeze in the outdoor patio area! The Little Balboa Island community offers a serene and pleasant atmosphere, underground utilities, and is a short walk to plenty of great restaurants and shops. This is beach living at its finest! Must see to truly capture and appreciate everything this great unit has to offer.

Square footage is approximate.Small-medium sized dog or cat will be considered with pet deposit and Pet Insurance.