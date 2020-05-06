All apartments in Newport Beach
1518 Abalone Place
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

1518 Abalone Place

1518 Abalone Pl · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1518 Abalone Pl, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Little Balboa Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
WELCOME HOME...not just to this bright, luxurious and spacious unit that is completely turn key and has been meticulously maintained, but to prestigious Little Balboa Island. This premium corner Duplex home is less than 50 steps and only one house away from the bay! This one bedroom unit has everything to offer - large dining and living room area with an inviting and cozy fireplace, master ensuite with walk-in closet, washer-dryer combo unit, ample storage space, Air Conditioning, Tuff shed storage, two patio areas, and one parking space. There is an option to use a part of the patio area as an additional parking space. Enjoy the bay, soak up the sun and ocean breeze in the outdoor patio area! The Little Balboa Island community offers a serene and pleasant atmosphere, underground utilities, and is a short walk to plenty of great restaurants and shops. This is beach living at its finest! Must see to truly capture and appreciate everything this great unit has to offer.
Square footage is approximate.Small-medium sized dog or cat will be considered with pet deposit and Pet Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Abalone Place have any available units?
1518 Abalone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1518 Abalone Place have?
Some of 1518 Abalone Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Abalone Place currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Abalone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Abalone Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Abalone Place is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Abalone Place offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Abalone Place offers parking.
Does 1518 Abalone Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Abalone Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Abalone Place have a pool?
No, 1518 Abalone Place does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Abalone Place have accessible units?
No, 1518 Abalone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Abalone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Abalone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Abalone Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1518 Abalone Place has units with air conditioning.

