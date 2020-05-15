1516 W. Oceanfront

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Breath Taking Luxury 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home on the Boardwalk of Newport Beach - Oceanfront living at its finest! Prime location in the heart of Newport Beach, on the sand. Enjoy the white water views up and down the coastline, boardwalk activity, and endless Catalina sunsets. This residence is one of two condominiums in a three level building. The ground level is home to a common area beach front patio, directly on the boardwalk. Recent complete interior remodel has led to an amazing transformation of this home. Contemporary and modern, the interior is an open floor plan, starting with floor to ceiling sliding doors to capture the view, allowing access to a spacious deck. The kitchen is amazing, reconfigured with a new island, wine bar, granite surfaces, new cabinets and state of the art stainless appliances. Adjacent separate walk-in pantry offers additional cabinetry, and storage. Featuring 3 bed/ 2 baths at just under 1800 sq ft. The custom laundry room has new top of the line Samsung appliances. Both bathrooms have been completely redone with new tile, cabinetry, fixtures and lighting. The master is nice sized with a walk-in closet. In addition to the many interior upgrades, you will have the rare opportunity to enjoy 3 car tandem garage parking. This home is walking distance to local restaurants, shopping, and both Piers. Take a bike ride along the boardwalk, enjoy coastal lifestyle at its best.



(RLNE5869943)