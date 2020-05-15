All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1516 W. Oceanfront

1516 W Oceanfront · (949) 270-0090 ext. 209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1516 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Central Newport Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1516 W. Oceanfront - 1516 WOF · Avail. now

$12,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Breath Taking Luxury 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home on the Boardwalk of Newport Beach - Oceanfront living at its finest! Prime location in the heart of Newport Beach, on the sand. Enjoy the white water views up and down the coastline, boardwalk activity, and endless Catalina sunsets. This residence is one of two condominiums in a three level building. The ground level is home to a common area beach front patio, directly on the boardwalk. Recent complete interior remodel has led to an amazing transformation of this home. Contemporary and modern, the interior is an open floor plan, starting with floor to ceiling sliding doors to capture the view, allowing access to a spacious deck. The kitchen is amazing, reconfigured with a new island, wine bar, granite surfaces, new cabinets and state of the art stainless appliances. Adjacent separate walk-in pantry offers additional cabinetry, and storage. Featuring 3 bed/ 2 baths at just under 1800 sq ft. The custom laundry room has new top of the line Samsung appliances. Both bathrooms have been completely redone with new tile, cabinetry, fixtures and lighting. The master is nice sized with a walk-in closet. In addition to the many interior upgrades, you will have the rare opportunity to enjoy 3 car tandem garage parking. This home is walking distance to local restaurants, shopping, and both Piers. Take a bike ride along the boardwalk, enjoy coastal lifestyle at its best.

(RLNE5869943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 W. Oceanfront have any available units?
1516 W. Oceanfront has a unit available for $12,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1516 W. Oceanfront have?
Some of 1516 W. Oceanfront's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 W. Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
1516 W. Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 W. Oceanfront pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 W. Oceanfront is pet friendly.
Does 1516 W. Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 1516 W. Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 1516 W. Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 W. Oceanfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 W. Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 1516 W. Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 1516 W. Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 1516 W. Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 W. Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 W. Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 W. Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 W. Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.
