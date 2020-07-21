1512 Santanella

Amenities

VACATION RENTAL IN NEWPORT BEACH!! MINIMUM 30 DAYS. AVAIL. AUGUST 1-SEPTEMBER 20. FULLY FURNISHED! Enjoy Corona del Mar and the idyllic location of Irvine Terrace this summer! This impeccably maintained 4BR home has wonderful elegance and charm. Experience true indoor/outdoor living with multiple sets of french doors opening into a very private and inviting yard, the perfect place for entertaining friends and family. A cozy living room welcomes conversation or quiet time with a good book. Enjoy the comfortable tv area directly off of upgraded kitchen. Three nicely appointed bedrooms for your guests and family, two with double beds and one with a queen. The secluded master is furnished with a king bed. French doors open up into the yard which brings in full natural light. Short walk to Fashion Island, Balboa Island and popular Irvine Terrace Park. Across the street from the Newport Beach Country Club. If you are between homes, considering Irvine Terrace as a long term option, or just looking for a nice summer getaway this is your perfect option! Grab your suitcase!