Newport Beach, CA
1512 Santanella
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

1512 Santanella

1512 Santanella Ter · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Location

1512 Santanella Ter, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Irvine Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VACATION RENTAL IN NEWPORT BEACH!! MINIMUM 30 DAYS. AVAIL. AUGUST 1-SEPTEMBER 20. FULLY FURNISHED! Enjoy Corona del Mar and the idyllic location of Irvine Terrace this summer! This impeccably maintained 4BR home has wonderful elegance and charm. Experience true indoor/outdoor living with multiple sets of french doors opening into a very private and inviting yard, the perfect place for entertaining friends and family. A cozy living room welcomes conversation or quiet time with a good book. Enjoy the comfortable tv area directly off of upgraded kitchen. Three nicely appointed bedrooms for your guests and family, two with double beds and one with a queen. The secluded master is furnished with a king bed. French doors open up into the yard which brings in full natural light. Short walk to Fashion Island, Balboa Island and popular Irvine Terrace Park. Across the street from the Newport Beach Country Club. If you are between homes, considering Irvine Terrace as a long term option, or just looking for a nice summer getaway this is your perfect option! Grab your suitcase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Santanella have any available units?
1512 Santanella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1512 Santanella have?
Some of 1512 Santanella's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Santanella currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Santanella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Santanella pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Santanella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1512 Santanella offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Santanella offers parking.
Does 1512 Santanella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Santanella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Santanella have a pool?
No, 1512 Santanella does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Santanella have accessible units?
No, 1512 Santanella does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Santanella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Santanella has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Santanella have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Santanella does not have units with air conditioning.
