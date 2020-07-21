1509 E Balboa Boulevard

Amenities
Short Term Lease - Available Sept thru May- 4-Bedroom Home Away from the Crowds & Only Steps to the Sand! Built BRAND NEW in 2015 - FULLY Furnished - Completely Rebuilt from the Sand Up! Located in a Quaint, Quiet, Residential Neighborhood, Home to Some of the Most Beautiful & Expensive Homes on the Bay & Ocean Fronts in All of Newport Beach - FULLY FURNISHED & Charming Thru-Out - Single Level Upstairs Unit has Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Including Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator & Gas Range/Oven - Kitchen Open to Spacious Living/Dining Great Room - Distressed Faux Wood Tile Flooring - Dual-Pane Windows - Ceiling Fans - Central Heat - Recessed Lighting – High Ceilings Thru-Out - Master Suite has Private Bath with Granite Vanity & Shower with Seat - 3 More Bedrooms + Bathroom with Dual Granite Vanities & Tub/Shower - Convenient Inside Laundry Room with New Washer & Dryer - 1-Car Attached Garage + 1 Covered Carport - Close to "The Wedge" & Walking Distance to the Beach & The Bay // No Smoking & No Pets