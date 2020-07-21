All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1509 E Balboa Boulevard
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

1509 E Balboa Boulevard

1509 East Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1509 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Short Term Lease - Available Sept thru May- 4-Bedroom Home Away from the Crowds & Only Steps to the Sand! Built BRAND NEW in 2015 - FULLY Furnished - Completely Rebuilt from the Sand Up! Located in a Quaint, Quiet, Residential Neighborhood, Home to Some of the Most Beautiful & Expensive Homes on the Bay & Ocean Fronts in All of Newport Beach - FULLY FURNISHED & Charming Thru-Out - Single Level Upstairs Unit has Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Including Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator & Gas Range/Oven - Kitchen Open to Spacious Living/Dining Great Room - Distressed Faux Wood Tile Flooring - Dual-Pane Windows - Ceiling Fans - Central Heat - Recessed Lighting – High Ceilings Thru-Out - Master Suite has Private Bath with Granite Vanity & Shower with Seat - 3 More Bedrooms + Bathroom with Dual Granite Vanities & Tub/Shower - Convenient Inside Laundry Room with New Washer & Dryer - 1-Car Attached Garage + 1 Covered Carport - Close to "The Wedge" & Walking Distance to the Beach & The Bay // No Smoking & No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1509 E Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1509 E Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1509 E Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1509 E Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1509 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1509 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1509 E Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1509 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 E Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1509 E Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1509 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1509 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 E Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
