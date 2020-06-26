15 Northwind Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning, newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home. The beach is just 2 short miles from home! Move in for the Holidays! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Plantation shutters and custom shades. Plus the entire home has a fresh coat of paint. The lovely open floor plan is simply perfection, with a cozy fireplace in the living room, and a open concept dining area perfect for entertaining. A Stainless Steel Gas Range with a Built in Microwave and Dishwasher make the kitchen a delight. You even have a pantry with washer dryer hook ups and a half bath for your guests. A vaulted ceiling adorns the luxurious master bedroom with an in suite bathroom and dual closets. Bedroom 2 and 3 are just across the hall with a second full bathtub and shower combo. Your own private patio is perfect for that cup of coffee or weekend BBQ. No parking worries with a single car garage plus carport to round out this perfect home. This is California living at it's best! Come live your best life! Newport Terrace Town Homes are surrounded by nature. Canyon Park and The Talbert Nature Preserve serve as your playground with plenty of hiking and biking trails. The community has all of the amenities you want too: Pool, hot tub, sport court, BBQ, private nature trails and outdoor picnic areas. Landlord will consider a small pet.



Traci Leigh Joseph

Realty One Group West

DRE 01513155

949.278.5881

Traci@TopSoCalProperties.com