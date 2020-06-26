All apartments in Newport Beach
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:47 AM

15 Northwind Court

15 Northwind Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15 Northwind Ct, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning, newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home. The beach is just 2 short miles from home! Move in for the Holidays! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Plantation shutters and custom shades. Plus the entire home has a fresh coat of paint. The lovely open floor plan is simply perfection, with a cozy fireplace in the living room, and a open concept dining area perfect for entertaining. A Stainless Steel Gas Range with a Built in Microwave and Dishwasher make the kitchen a delight. You even have a pantry with washer dryer hook ups and a half bath for your guests. A vaulted ceiling adorns the luxurious master bedroom with an in suite bathroom and dual closets. Bedroom 2 and 3 are just across the hall with a second full bathtub and shower combo. Your own private patio is perfect for that cup of coffee or weekend BBQ. No parking worries with a single car garage plus carport to round out this perfect home. This is California living at it's best! Come live your best life! Newport Terrace Town Homes are surrounded by nature. Canyon Park and The Talbert Nature Preserve serve as your playground with plenty of hiking and biking trails. The community has all of the amenities you want too: Pool, hot tub, sport court, BBQ, private nature trails and outdoor picnic areas. Landlord will consider a small pet.

Traci Leigh Joseph
Realty One Group West
DRE 01513155
949.278.5881
Traci@TopSoCalProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Northwind Court have any available units?
15 Northwind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15 Northwind Court have?
Some of 15 Northwind Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Northwind Court currently offering any rent specials?
15 Northwind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Northwind Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Northwind Court is pet friendly.
Does 15 Northwind Court offer parking?
Yes, 15 Northwind Court offers parking.
Does 15 Northwind Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Northwind Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Northwind Court have a pool?
Yes, 15 Northwind Court has a pool.
Does 15 Northwind Court have accessible units?
No, 15 Northwind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Northwind Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Northwind Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Northwind Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Northwind Court does not have units with air conditioning.

