All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 15 Madison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
15 Madison
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

15 Madison

15 Madison · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15 Madison, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bonita Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Wonderful 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the prestigious, guard-gated community of Bonita Canyon. Situated on a corner lot with an abundance of natural light and privacy, features include an inviting formal living room with fireplace and separate dining room, travertine flooring and plantation shutters. A spacious family room with stone fireplace opens to the Kitchen and breakfast nook area. Kitchen highlights; granite counters, large island, breakfast bar, wine refrigerator, Viking stainless steel appliances & more. Master bedroom suite provides a walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms each with generous closets and built-in shelving and drawers. Above the garage is the highly sought after spacious casita (4th bedroom) with full bath and closet. Generous entertainer's yard with step up patio area. The Newport Beach neighborhood of Bonita Canyon has resort style amenities that include a guard-gated entrance, Junior Olympic-size pool, playground, walking paths, wading pool, barbeque area and bluff side parks and private tennis courts.
FOR MORE INFORMATION contact the Arrigo Presson Group; www.CoastalHomeRE.com and/or 949 466-3839 or 949 922-0520.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Madison have any available units?
15 Madison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15 Madison have?
Some of 15 Madison's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Madison currently offering any rent specials?
15 Madison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Madison pet-friendly?
No, 15 Madison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 15 Madison offer parking?
Yes, 15 Madison does offer parking.
Does 15 Madison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Madison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Madison have a pool?
Yes, 15 Madison has a pool.
Does 15 Madison have accessible units?
No, 15 Madison does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Madison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Madison has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Madison have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Madison does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College