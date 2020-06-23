15 Madison

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Wonderful 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the prestigious, guard-gated community of Bonita Canyon. Situated on a corner lot with an abundance of natural light and privacy, features include an inviting formal living room with fireplace and separate dining room, travertine flooring and plantation shutters. A spacious family room with stone fireplace opens to the Kitchen and breakfast nook area. Kitchen highlights; granite counters, large island, breakfast bar, wine refrigerator, Viking stainless steel appliances & more. Master bedroom suite provides a walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms each with generous closets and built-in shelving and drawers. Above the garage is the highly sought after spacious casita (4th bedroom) with full bath and closet. Generous entertainer's yard with step up patio area. The Newport Beach neighborhood of Bonita Canyon has resort style amenities that include a guard-gated entrance, Junior Olympic-size pool, playground, walking paths, wading pool, barbeque area and bluff side parks and private tennis courts.

FOR MORE INFORMATION contact the Arrigo Presson Group; www.CoastalHomeRE.com and/or 949 466-3839 or 949 922-0520.