15 Beachcomber Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Remodeled and expanded SINGLE LEVEL home on a premier lot in the exclusive coastal enclave of Jasmine Creek. THREE BR/THREE BA,

2393 sq.ft. of living space. This property sits high and takes advantage of the Ocean and Coastal Vistas. This home is inviting from the moment you pull up to the curb. Custom upgrades throughout. Mature Landscaping. Spacious living room with fireplace and soaring ceilings. Custom soffit lighting and ceiling detail throughout. The skylit kitchen offers high profile appliances with granite counter tops and opens onto the family room ready for a relaxing evening at home. The living room, dining room, kitchen and family room all front an over-sized VIEW patio that overlooks a private open space.The generously sized master suite and luxurious bath open onto a small private cobblestone patio, ideal for just being alone. There is a secondary bedroom with en suite bath and a third bedroom, now utilized as an office, that has access to full hall bath. Jasmine Creek is a guard-gated community in the heart of Corona del mar. It offers resort amenities year round; Clubhouse, tennis courts, pools, spas, and miles of greenbelt paths for communing with nature. Easy access to: Newport's Famed Fashion Island, 5 star medical facilities and hotels, financial centers, Rogers Gardens, Sherman Gardens, Village of Corona del Mar and the exquisite Corona del Mar beaches. CAPTIVATING COASTAL LIVING AT ITS BEST!!!!