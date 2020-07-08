All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

15 Beachcomber Drive

15 Beachcomber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15 Beachcomber Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Remodeled and expanded SINGLE LEVEL home on a premier lot in the exclusive coastal enclave of Jasmine Creek. THREE BR/THREE BA,
2393 sq.ft. of living space. This property sits high and takes advantage of the Ocean and Coastal Vistas. This home is inviting from the moment you pull up to the curb. Custom upgrades throughout. Mature Landscaping. Spacious living room with fireplace and soaring ceilings. Custom soffit lighting and ceiling detail throughout. The skylit kitchen offers high profile appliances with granite counter tops and opens onto the family room ready for a relaxing evening at home. The living room, dining room, kitchen and family room all front an over-sized VIEW patio that overlooks a private open space.The generously sized master suite and luxurious bath open onto a small private cobblestone patio, ideal for just being alone. There is a secondary bedroom with en suite bath and a third bedroom, now utilized as an office, that has access to full hall bath. Jasmine Creek is a guard-gated community in the heart of Corona del mar. It offers resort amenities year round; Clubhouse, tennis courts, pools, spas, and miles of greenbelt paths for communing with nature. Easy access to: Newport's Famed Fashion Island, 5 star medical facilities and hotels, financial centers, Rogers Gardens, Sherman Gardens, Village of Corona del Mar and the exquisite Corona del Mar beaches. CAPTIVATING COASTAL LIVING AT ITS BEST!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Beachcomber Drive have any available units?
15 Beachcomber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15 Beachcomber Drive have?
Some of 15 Beachcomber Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Beachcomber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Beachcomber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Beachcomber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Beachcomber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 15 Beachcomber Drive offer parking?
No, 15 Beachcomber Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15 Beachcomber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Beachcomber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Beachcomber Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15 Beachcomber Drive has a pool.
Does 15 Beachcomber Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Beachcomber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Beachcomber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Beachcomber Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Beachcomber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Beachcomber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

