Welcome to Harbor Cove!! This 24 guard gated community is located across world renowned Fashion Island and the Newport Beach Country Club. This Promenade plan 3 residence is graciously appointed with 4 bedrooms (one bed and bathroom downstairs) and an office. Beautiful quiet back yard with no neighbors behind you. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, BBQ's & showers. There are 3 pedestrian gates leading to the trail behind Harbor Cove and access down to the Back Bay walking and riding trails. Truly spectacular home and community. Don't miss this opportunity!