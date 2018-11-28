All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

1439 High Bluff Drive

1439 High Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1439 High Bluff Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Don't miss this spacious, upgraded home in Harbor Cove Palisades resting on the edge of the bluff with a view of the back bay. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home sits on the outside ring of the community with the backyard facing the back bay, leaving the property feeling peaceful and private. This highly upgraded property features hard wood floors and gorgeous crown moldings throughout. The over sized living room and formal dining have soaring 16 foot + cathedral ceilings and are made bright from oversize, tall windows throughout the home. The island kitchen is over-sized as well and has built in refrigerator and brand new stainless steel appliance and stainless steel farm house sink. The kitchen opens to the large living room with french doors open to the backyard. The home features a main floor bedroom with a full bath. The master suite is upstairs with a large attached bathroom and a large balcony/sundeck overlooking the back bay. The back yard has a built in BBQ and cook station. This is home is completely turn key and ready for move in, and a short walk to the community pool and other facilities. The 24 hour guard-gated community features include a community pool, barbecue area and 24 hour security. Don't miss out on this amazing home opportunity. Interior photos to come!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 High Bluff Drive have any available units?
1439 High Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1439 High Bluff Drive have?
Some of 1439 High Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 High Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1439 High Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 High Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1439 High Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1439 High Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1439 High Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 1439 High Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 High Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 High Bluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1439 High Bluff Drive has a pool.
Does 1439 High Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1439 High Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 High Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 High Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1439 High Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1439 High Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
