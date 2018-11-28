1439 High Bluff Drive

Amenities

Don't miss this spacious, upgraded home in Harbor Cove Palisades resting on the edge of the bluff with a view of the back bay. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home sits on the outside ring of the community with the backyard facing the back bay, leaving the property feeling peaceful and private. This highly upgraded property features hard wood floors and gorgeous crown moldings throughout. The over sized living room and formal dining have soaring 16 foot + cathedral ceilings and are made bright from oversize, tall windows throughout the home. The island kitchen is over-sized as well and has built in refrigerator and brand new stainless steel appliance and stainless steel farm house sink. The kitchen opens to the large living room with french doors open to the backyard. The home features a main floor bedroom with a full bath. The master suite is upstairs with a large attached bathroom and a large balcony/sundeck overlooking the back bay. The back yard has a built in BBQ and cook station. This is home is completely turn key and ready for move in, and a short walk to the community pool and other facilities. The 24 hour guard-gated community features include a community pool, barbecue area and 24 hour security. Don't miss out on this amazing home opportunity. Interior photos to come!