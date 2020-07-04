All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:16 AM

1425 High Bluff Drive

1425 High Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 High Bluff Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Harbor Cove 24 hour guard gated Palisades Plan II with spectacular unobstructed Sunset views of Catalina Island, harbor, 180 degree view of Back Bay, Disneyland fireworks and city lights. Currently set up as a 4 bedrooms with an office downstairs with 3 bathrooms with one downstairs, also a media room upstairs. Beautiful Travertine floors downstairs and brand new high quality carpets upstairs. Stainless steel appliances in a lovely large kitchen. Balcony off master bedroom with unbelievable view. So convenient to everything: Fashion Island across street, Newport Beach Country Club, 3/4 mile from Balboa Island. One of the best locations in Newport Beach. Community pool & spa, showers & BBQ's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 High Bluff Drive have any available units?
1425 High Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1425 High Bluff Drive have?
Some of 1425 High Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 High Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 High Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 High Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1425 High Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1425 High Bluff Drive offer parking?
No, 1425 High Bluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1425 High Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 High Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 High Bluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1425 High Bluff Drive has a pool.
Does 1425 High Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 High Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 High Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 High Bluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 High Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 High Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

