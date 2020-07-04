1425 High Bluff Drive

Amenities

Harbor Cove 24 hour guard gated Palisades Plan II with spectacular unobstructed Sunset views of Catalina Island, harbor, 180 degree view of Back Bay, Disneyland fireworks and city lights. Currently set up as a 4 bedrooms with an office downstairs with 3 bathrooms with one downstairs, also a media room upstairs. Beautiful Travertine floors downstairs and brand new high quality carpets upstairs. Stainless steel appliances in a lovely large kitchen. Balcony off master bedroom with unbelievable view. So convenient to everything: Fashion Island across street, Newport Beach Country Club, 3/4 mile from Balboa Island. One of the best locations in Newport Beach. Community pool & spa, showers & BBQ's.