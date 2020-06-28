All apartments in Newport Beach
1410 E Balboa Boulevard
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

1410 E Balboa Boulevard

1410 East Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1410 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply charming this custom built Peninsula Point home is just steps to the beach and bay. Casual seaside living is found on two levels with a beautiful open floor plan and a chefs kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Four bedrooms and four and a half baths make this home the ideal full time residence or beach retreat. Located in one of most coveted communities in Newport Beach, Peninsula Point, this location is a short walk to the Wedge, the Channel, the Ferry and Fun Zone, and some of the West Coast’s best beaches. A 2-car garage completes this fabulous beach home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1410 E Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1410 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1410 E Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1410 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1410 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1410 E Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1410 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1410 E Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1410 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1410 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
