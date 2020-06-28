1410 E Balboa Boulevard

Amenities
Simply charming this custom built Peninsula Point home is just steps to the beach and bay. Casual seaside living is found on two levels with a beautiful open floor plan and a chefs kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Four bedrooms and four and a half baths make this home the ideal full time residence or beach retreat. Located in one of most coveted communities in Newport Beach, Peninsula Point, this location is a short walk to the Wedge, the Channel, the Ferry and Fun Zone, and some of the West Coast’s best beaches. A 2-car garage completes this fabulous beach home.