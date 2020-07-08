All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1403 Superior Ave

1403 Superior Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Superior Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Newport Terrace - Property Id: 220451

First Months Rent Free!!! Please call 775-741-8861 to set up a Viewing. Newly upgraded modern 2 Bedroom/2bath.Minutes away from the beach, hiking trails, and short commute to shopping centre. Vinyl plank flooring throughout unit and new cabinets. Kitchen includes stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space.Bedroom w/ generous walk-in closet space. Onsite parking. Professional maintenance team available 24/7 in case of emergency. On-site laundry facility, designated BBQ's areas, pool, and fitness room all for your convenience and enjoyment. .Security Deposit starting from $1,000 o.a.c Popular Places: Lido Marina Village Balboa Village Fashion Island Triangle Square Newport Elementary School Roy O. Andersen Elementary School Mariners Elementary School Newport Heights Elementary School Carden Hall Ensign Intermediate School Isaac L. Lowers Middle School Mariners Christian School Beach.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HLqPh8tTxcA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220451
Property Id 220451

(RLNE5771135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Superior Ave have any available units?
1403 Superior Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1403 Superior Ave have?
Some of 1403 Superior Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Superior Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Superior Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Superior Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Superior Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Superior Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Superior Ave offers parking.
Does 1403 Superior Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Superior Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Superior Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1403 Superior Ave has a pool.
Does 1403 Superior Ave have accessible units?
No, 1403 Superior Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Superior Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Superior Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Superior Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 Superior Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

