1403 Superior Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Newport Terrace - Property Id: 220451



First Months Rent Free!!! Please call 775-741-8861 to set up a Viewing. Newly upgraded modern 2 Bedroom/2bath.Minutes away from the beach, hiking trails, and short commute to shopping centre. Vinyl plank flooring throughout unit and new cabinets. Kitchen includes stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space.Bedroom w/ generous walk-in closet space. Onsite parking. Professional maintenance team available 24/7 in case of emergency. On-site laundry facility, designated BBQ's areas, pool, and fitness room all for your convenience and enjoyment. .Security Deposit starting from $1,000 o.a.c Popular Places: Lido Marina Village Balboa Village Fashion Island Triangle Square Newport Elementary School Roy O. Andersen Elementary School Mariners Elementary School Newport Heights Elementary School Carden Hall Ensign Intermediate School Isaac L. Lowers Middle School Mariners Christian School Beach.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HLqPh8tTxcA

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220451

Property Id 220451



(RLNE5771135)