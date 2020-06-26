All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

14 Rockingham Drive

14 Rockingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14 Rockingham Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Belcourt

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous completely Remodeled 5 Bedroom 5 1/2 bath Home in Coveted Gated-guard community of Desirable Belcourt, Double View Lot, large master bedroom and retreat, 4 Car Garage, one bedroom down with en-suite bathroom. A sweeping staircase sets an elegant ambiance as you enter the large formal living room with a marble fireplace. A separate elegant dining room graced with a beautiful Restoration Hardware chandelier offers the perfect place for special dinners. The family Kitchen with a breakfast nook and a large Kitchen Island is a gourmet cook's Delight with Brand new appliances.House has been re pipe. did I mention the Private Office. The cozy family room opens to the back patio, summer Pool ready, a View of Catalina Island on a clear day. Conveniently located to the distinguish Fashion Island Shopping and dining, Newport Bay and Newport Pier.This Home is a Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Rockingham Drive have any available units?
14 Rockingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14 Rockingham Drive have?
Some of 14 Rockingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Rockingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14 Rockingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Rockingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14 Rockingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 14 Rockingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14 Rockingham Drive offers parking.
Does 14 Rockingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Rockingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Rockingham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14 Rockingham Drive has a pool.
Does 14 Rockingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 14 Rockingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Rockingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Rockingham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Rockingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Rockingham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
