14 Rockingham Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous completely Remodeled 5 Bedroom 5 1/2 bath Home in Coveted Gated-guard community of Desirable Belcourt, Double View Lot, large master bedroom and retreat, 4 Car Garage, one bedroom down with en-suite bathroom. A sweeping staircase sets an elegant ambiance as you enter the large formal living room with a marble fireplace. A separate elegant dining room graced with a beautiful Restoration Hardware chandelier offers the perfect place for special dinners. The family Kitchen with a breakfast nook and a large Kitchen Island is a gourmet cook's Delight with Brand new appliances.House has been re pipe. did I mention the Private Office. The cozy family room opens to the back patio, summer Pool ready, a View of Catalina Island on a clear day. Conveniently located to the distinguish Fashion Island Shopping and dining, Newport Bay and Newport Pier.This Home is a Must See!!!