14 Pelican Point Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Situated in Newport Coast’s premiere gated ocean front neighborhood in Pelican Point, this Frank Lloyd Wright inspired estate built by renowned custom builders (Rodeo Homes) and offers tranquil resort living in the comfort of your own home. Maintained to perfection and at just over 7,700 sqft this 5 bedroom (5th is currently a massage room) 7 bathroom estate boasts custom woodwork, rich stone surfaces, custom cabinetry and warm hardwood flooring throughout. Located on Pelican Hill Resort’s famed golf course you enjoy views of sprawling fairways and greens leading to the crashing waves at Crystal Cove State Beach. Once inside the home you enter into the grand two story open foyer flanked by formal living/ sitting area and executive office which lead into the dining room appointed with pocket wine case, buffet/ bar, and seating for 10. The informal living space, kitchen and breakfast nook look out to the back yard all facing fairways and ocean. The subterranean level offers, media and lounge space, gaming area, massage and spa rooms, indoor lap pool, laundry room, sauna, and oversized garage space with storage. The upper level contains secondary bedrooms and the master retreat. Residents enjoy the private finally manicured ocean front community which offers the highly sought after direct beach access just steps away from your front door. 14 Pelican Point is the epitome of Southern California living and must been seen to appreciate.