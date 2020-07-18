All apartments in Newport Beach
14 Pelican Point Drive

Location

14 Pelican Point Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Situated in Newport Coast’s premiere gated ocean front neighborhood in Pelican Point, this Frank Lloyd Wright inspired estate built by renowned custom builders (Rodeo Homes) and offers tranquil resort living in the comfort of your own home. Maintained to perfection and at just over 7,700 sqft this 5 bedroom (5th is currently a massage room) 7 bathroom estate boasts custom woodwork, rich stone surfaces, custom cabinetry and warm hardwood flooring throughout. Located on Pelican Hill Resort’s famed golf course you enjoy views of sprawling fairways and greens leading to the crashing waves at Crystal Cove State Beach. Once inside the home you enter into the grand two story open foyer flanked by formal living/ sitting area and executive office which lead into the dining room appointed with pocket wine case, buffet/ bar, and seating for 10. The informal living space, kitchen and breakfast nook look out to the back yard all facing fairways and ocean. The subterranean level offers, media and lounge space, gaming area, massage and spa rooms, indoor lap pool, laundry room, sauna, and oversized garage space with storage. The upper level contains secondary bedrooms and the master retreat. Residents enjoy the private finally manicured ocean front community which offers the highly sought after direct beach access just steps away from your front door. 14 Pelican Point is the epitome of Southern California living and must been seen to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Pelican Point Drive have any available units?
14 Pelican Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14 Pelican Point Drive have?
Some of 14 Pelican Point Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Pelican Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14 Pelican Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Pelican Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14 Pelican Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 14 Pelican Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14 Pelican Point Drive offers parking.
Does 14 Pelican Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Pelican Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Pelican Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14 Pelican Point Drive has a pool.
Does 14 Pelican Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 14 Pelican Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Pelican Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Pelican Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Pelican Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Pelican Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
