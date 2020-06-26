14 Alessandria

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Stunning, open concept, major remodel completed 2019. Featuring a huge great room with split face stone fireplace, Dolce Vita slabs and designer appliances in the chef's kitchen, and finishes in neutral taupe, white, and grey. This private oasis is perfect for entertaining with infinity corner sliders opening to the covered loggia. Single story has 4BR including Master on main level, 4.5BA plus BR/office/bonus room upstairs. French oak flooring throughout, and luxurious marble Master Bathroom with jetted tub compliment the decor. Enjoy the fabulous ocean, sunset and canyon views from all main rooms in this inviting home. The large corner lot is located on a quiet, single loaded cul-de-sac, and part of Newport Coast Community Association enjoying all amenities. It is conveniently situated close to beautiful beaches, Crystal Cove State park, Pelican Hill Resort and Golf Club, world-class restaurants, hiking and biking trails, and John Wayne Airport.