14 Alessandria

14 Alessandria · No Longer Available
Location

14 Alessandria, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Los Trancos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Stunning, open concept, major remodel completed 2019. Featuring a huge great room with split face stone fireplace, Dolce Vita slabs and designer appliances in the chef's kitchen, and finishes in neutral taupe, white, and grey. This private oasis is perfect for entertaining with infinity corner sliders opening to the covered loggia. Single story has 4BR including Master on main level, 4.5BA plus BR/office/bonus room upstairs. French oak flooring throughout, and luxurious marble Master Bathroom with jetted tub compliment the decor. Enjoy the fabulous ocean, sunset and canyon views from all main rooms in this inviting home. The large corner lot is located on a quiet, single loaded cul-de-sac, and part of Newport Coast Community Association enjoying all amenities. It is conveniently situated close to beautiful beaches, Crystal Cove State park, Pelican Hill Resort and Golf Club, world-class restaurants, hiking and biking trails, and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Alessandria have any available units?
14 Alessandria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14 Alessandria have?
Some of 14 Alessandria's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Alessandria currently offering any rent specials?
14 Alessandria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Alessandria pet-friendly?
No, 14 Alessandria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 14 Alessandria offer parking?
Yes, 14 Alessandria offers parking.
Does 14 Alessandria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Alessandria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Alessandria have a pool?
No, 14 Alessandria does not have a pool.
Does 14 Alessandria have accessible units?
Yes, 14 Alessandria has accessible units.
Does 14 Alessandria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Alessandria has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Alessandria have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Alessandria does not have units with air conditioning.
