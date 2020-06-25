All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 133 HARTFORD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
133 HARTFORD
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

133 HARTFORD

133 Hartford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

133 Hartford Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate upper two bedroom nestled in quiet location of gated Bayridge community. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel LG appliances including fridge. Wine cooler Pergo flooring throughout, two tone interior paint in neutral colors. Upgraded baseboards. Vaulted ceilings. LED lighting throughout. CENTRAL AIR conditioning. Full sized LG washer/Dryer . Open deck for relaxing and dining al fresco. This unit is beautifully appointed and immaculate. One car detached garage.Please read and complete all lease application requirements and media supplements. Only complete applications will be considered. Only complete applications will be considered. All applications must have credit report with scores and proof of income.When submitting a lease application please note what is required:
1. Clear and signed CAR applications plus a complete Credit Report with
Credit Scores of 775 or higher.
A Credit Report is required from each of the prospective
tenants that are over 18 years old.
2. 2 most recent pay stubs to show proof of employment and income.
3. 2 most recent bank statements.
4. Copy of each applicant’s driver license.
5. Cover letter with background information on the client or their situation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 HARTFORD have any available units?
133 HARTFORD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 133 HARTFORD have?
Some of 133 HARTFORD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 HARTFORD currently offering any rent specials?
133 HARTFORD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 HARTFORD pet-friendly?
No, 133 HARTFORD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 133 HARTFORD offer parking?
Yes, 133 HARTFORD offers parking.
Does 133 HARTFORD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 HARTFORD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 HARTFORD have a pool?
No, 133 HARTFORD does not have a pool.
Does 133 HARTFORD have accessible units?
No, 133 HARTFORD does not have accessible units.
Does 133 HARTFORD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 HARTFORD has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 HARTFORD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 HARTFORD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College