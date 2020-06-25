133 HARTFORD

Amenities

Immaculate upper two bedroom nestled in quiet location of gated Bayridge community. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel LG appliances including fridge. Wine cooler Pergo flooring throughout, two tone interior paint in neutral colors. Upgraded baseboards. Vaulted ceilings. LED lighting throughout. CENTRAL AIR conditioning. Full sized LG washer/Dryer . Open deck for relaxing and dining al fresco. This unit is beautifully appointed and immaculate. One car detached garage.Please read and complete all lease application requirements and media supplements. Only complete applications will be considered. Only complete applications will be considered. All applications must have credit report with scores and proof of income.When submitting a lease application please note what is required:

1. Clear and signed CAR applications plus a complete Credit Report with

Credit Scores of 775 or higher.

A Credit Report is required from each of the prospective

tenants that are over 18 years old.

2. 2 most recent pay stubs to show proof of employment and income.

3. 2 most recent bank statements.

4. Copy of each applicant’s driver license.

5. Cover letter with background information on the client or their situation.