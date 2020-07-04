1320 W Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished turnkey property situated in the perfect location on the famed Balboa Peninsula just steps between the beach and the bay.This rear unit has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, luxury vinyl flooring, upgraded kitchen, recessed lighting, HVAC and laundry. Enjoy the beautiful 500+ sf roof deck that is for the exclusive use of this unit only. One parking space in garage is included. Close to world class beaches, shopping, dining and dining, come see all that this amazing property and Newport Beach have to offer.