1320 W Balboa Boulevard
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

1320 W Balboa Boulevard

1320 West Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1320 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished turnkey property situated in the perfect location on the famed Balboa Peninsula just steps between the beach and the bay.This rear unit has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, luxury vinyl flooring, upgraded kitchen, recessed lighting, HVAC and laundry. Enjoy the beautiful 500+ sf roof deck that is for the exclusive use of this unit only. One parking space in garage is included. Close to world class beaches, shopping, dining and dining, come see all that this amazing property and Newport Beach have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 W Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1320 W Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1320 W Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1320 W Balboa Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 W Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1320 W Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 W Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1320 W Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1320 W Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1320 W Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1320 W Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 W Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 W Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1320 W Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1320 W Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1320 W Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 W Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 W Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 W Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 W Balboa Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

