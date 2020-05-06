1318 Outrigger Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Live in the highly sought after community of Harbor View Hills South. This charming single story home was just impressively remodeled and lies on a 9,800 square foot lot with 2,190 square feet of living space. Bright and friendly with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 3 car garage. Brand new kitchen countertops and cabinets, appliances, bathrooms, paint, flooring, hardware, and carpet. The gorgeous front and backyard boasts beautiful gardens, easily seen through the large windows. High ceilings and bright light make this home very comfortable. It is perfect for entertaining with a gazebo in the back yard and large courtyard in the front yard. Not only does this home offer everything, but so does its location. It is walking distance to Pacific Coast Highway, Big Corona Beach, and the Corona Del Mar Village. Also in an award winning school district.