All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1318 Outrigger Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1318 Outrigger Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

1318 Outrigger Drive

1318 Outrigger Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1318 Outrigger Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Live in the highly sought after community of Harbor View Hills South. This charming single story home was just impressively remodeled and lies on a 9,800 square foot lot with 2,190 square feet of living space. Bright and friendly with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 3 car garage. Brand new kitchen countertops and cabinets, appliances, bathrooms, paint, flooring, hardware, and carpet. The gorgeous front and backyard boasts beautiful gardens, easily seen through the large windows. High ceilings and bright light make this home very comfortable. It is perfect for entertaining with a gazebo in the back yard and large courtyard in the front yard. Not only does this home offer everything, but so does its location. It is walking distance to Pacific Coast Highway, Big Corona Beach, and the Corona Del Mar Village. Also in an award winning school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Outrigger Drive have any available units?
1318 Outrigger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1318 Outrigger Drive have?
Some of 1318 Outrigger Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Outrigger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Outrigger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Outrigger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Outrigger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1318 Outrigger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Outrigger Drive offers parking.
Does 1318 Outrigger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Outrigger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Outrigger Drive have a pool?
No, 1318 Outrigger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Outrigger Drive have accessible units?
No, 1318 Outrigger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Outrigger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 Outrigger Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Outrigger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 Outrigger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College