All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 130 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
130 39th Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

130 39th Street

130 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

130 39th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
130 39th Street Available 09/09/19 Furnished winter rental on the Balboa Peninsula - New construction and steps from the sand! - Furnished winter rental on the Balboa Peninsula! This 4 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home has expansive views of the ocean, Catalina Island, and all of the sights Newport has to offer. Just steps to the surf, 10 houses away from the actual beach, this home was built by renowned builder Berk Properties and completed in 2018.

Some of the high end features of the home include Milgard triple pane windows and slider doors, custom cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, and a kitchen built with Viking professional series appliances and quartzite stone counters.

Downstairs there is a living room and dining area that is surrounded by windows. There is a large outdoor patio with extra seating for friends and family. There is a large two car garage with high ceilings and room for extra storage.

On the second level of the home are four bedrooms all with en-suite full bathrooms. There are 2 master suites both with master baths and king size beds. There are two additional bedrooms and and a third-floor loft. The front master bedroom has an incredible view of the ocean and the third floor deck access has a 360-degree view of the ocean and the Balboa Peninsula.

No need to drive anywhere because Newport's best restaurants, a grocery store, and the beach are all a bike ride or walk away.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 39th Street have any available units?
130 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 130 39th Street have?
Some of 130 39th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 130 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 130 39th Street offers parking.
Does 130 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 39th Street have a pool?
No, 130 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 130 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College