130 39th Street Available 09/09/19 Furnished winter rental on the Balboa Peninsula - New construction and steps from the sand! - Furnished winter rental on the Balboa Peninsula! This 4 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home has expansive views of the ocean, Catalina Island, and all of the sights Newport has to offer. Just steps to the surf, 10 houses away from the actual beach, this home was built by renowned builder Berk Properties and completed in 2018.



Some of the high end features of the home include Milgard triple pane windows and slider doors, custom cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, and a kitchen built with Viking professional series appliances and quartzite stone counters.



Downstairs there is a living room and dining area that is surrounded by windows. There is a large outdoor patio with extra seating for friends and family. There is a large two car garage with high ceilings and room for extra storage.



On the second level of the home are four bedrooms all with en-suite full bathrooms. There are 2 master suites both with master baths and king size beds. There are two additional bedrooms and and a third-floor loft. The front master bedroom has an incredible view of the ocean and the third floor deck access has a 360-degree view of the ocean and the Balboa Peninsula.



No need to drive anywhere because Newport's best restaurants, a grocery store, and the beach are all a bike ride or walk away.



No Pets Allowed



