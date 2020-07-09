All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 126 Grand Canal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
126 Grand Canal
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

126 Grand Canal

126 Grand Canal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

126 Grand Canal, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Little Balboa Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Balboa Island waterfront home with private dock to accommodate a boat up to 18'. Soft contemporary design with an emphasis on clean lines and sophisticated details. Coveted corner location on Little Balboa Island that is just minutes from the shops and restaurants on Marine Avenue. Beautifully furnished (inquire about unfurnished). Water views from every level and an elevator that services all three floors (rooftop deck has city and harbor views). Large front deck with built-in barbecue overlooking the water. Four bedroom, four bathrooms, wine closet, small office with built-ins, laundry room, three balconies, custom cabinetry, closet organizers, exposed beam ceilings, and Brazilian walnut floors throughout. Den and master bedroom have pocketing doors that open to water side for an expansive indoor/outdoor style of living. Built-in barbecue, outdoor hot/cold shower, low voltage lighting, and two fireplaces clad in French limestone. Kitchen has beautiful Caeserstone countertops, six-burner Thermador range and double oven, all appliances, etc. Two-car, attached garage plus off-street parking in front of garage and on alley side. Tenant to provide own washer and dryer. Inquire about shorter-term stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Grand Canal have any available units?
126 Grand Canal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 126 Grand Canal have?
Some of 126 Grand Canal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Grand Canal currently offering any rent specials?
126 Grand Canal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Grand Canal pet-friendly?
No, 126 Grand Canal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 126 Grand Canal offer parking?
Yes, 126 Grand Canal offers parking.
Does 126 Grand Canal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Grand Canal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Grand Canal have a pool?
No, 126 Grand Canal does not have a pool.
Does 126 Grand Canal have accessible units?
No, 126 Grand Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Grand Canal have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Grand Canal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Grand Canal have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Grand Canal does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College