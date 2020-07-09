126 Grand Canal

Amenities

Stunning Balboa Island waterfront home with private dock to accommodate a boat up to 18'. Soft contemporary design with an emphasis on clean lines and sophisticated details. Coveted corner location on Little Balboa Island that is just minutes from the shops and restaurants on Marine Avenue. Beautifully furnished (inquire about unfurnished). Water views from every level and an elevator that services all three floors (rooftop deck has city and harbor views). Large front deck with built-in barbecue overlooking the water. Four bedroom, four bathrooms, wine closet, small office with built-ins, laundry room, three balconies, custom cabinetry, closet organizers, exposed beam ceilings, and Brazilian walnut floors throughout. Den and master bedroom have pocketing doors that open to water side for an expansive indoor/outdoor style of living. Built-in barbecue, outdoor hot/cold shower, low voltage lighting, and two fireplaces clad in French limestone. Kitchen has beautiful Caeserstone countertops, six-burner Thermador range and double oven, all appliances, etc. Two-car, attached garage plus off-street parking in front of garage and on alley side. Tenant to provide own washer and dryer. Inquire about shorter-term stay.