1251 Santa Barbara Drive

The ultimate in luxury urban lifestyle. The fabulous Meridian at Newport Center offers the finest in quality luxury amenities. Enjoy the pool, spa, lounge areas, BBQ, fitness center, spectacular club room and 24 hour concierge service. All of this while living amidst the pinnacle of high end shopping, dining and entertaining. This beautifully upgraded single level, end-unit PENTHOUSE offers spectacular views of the Newport Beach Country Club golf course, the ocean, Catalina Island, the Back Bay and city lights. This unit has views from every window. The top level floor plan is ideal for entertaining. Sliding glass walls open to a fabulous view patio. Two ideally located garage parking spots are assigned as well as a spacious secured storage area.